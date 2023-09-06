Major drug bust in Gunnison

Two residents arrested

By Mark Reaman

A press release from the Gunnison Police Department announced that two Gunnison men were arrested on drug charges last week.

“On Friday, September 1, 2023 at approximately 9 a.m., officers with the Gunnison Police Department and members of the 7th Judicial Task Force which includes agents with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and CBI (Colorado Bureau of Investigation) arrested two Gunnison residents,” the press release states. “The individuals that were arrested on September 1, 2023 are 46 -year-old Dominic Danni and 50-year-old Bryan Wickenhauser. This has been an ongoing illegal narcotic investigation.”

Danni was charged with Illegal Distribution of a Schedule II Narcotic, a class 3 Drug Felony & Conspiracy to Distribute Illegal Narcotics with one or more people, a class 1 Drug Felony.

Wickenhauser was charged with Illegal Distribution of a Schedule II Narcotic, a class 3 Drug Felony & Conspiracy to Distribute Illegal Narcotics with one or more people, a class 1 Drug Felony.

Several search warrants were executed within the City of Gunnison and the case remains open. Wickenhauser owns and operates the popular entertainment venue, the I Bar Ranch in Gunnison.

According to assistant district attorney for the 7th Judicial District, Jessica Waggoner, both defendants had a bond hearing and both defendants had a bond set at $60,000 cash or surety. Wickenhauser posted a $60,000 cash bond.

At a bond hearing on Tuesday, September 5, County Court Judge Ashley Burgemeister reduced the bond for Danni to $30,000 cash or surety. Waggoner said that people argued that both defendants were a public safety concern due to the amount of the distribution and how it took place in an open and public forum.

The specifics of the amount and types of drugs involved were not disclosed. While distribution of cocaine was mentioned in court Tuesday, the Affidavit for Arrest warrant remains sealed so information is limited.

The investigating officials have said that the charges are merely allegations and that every criminal defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.