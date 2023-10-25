Kolodziej recall petition confirmed in Mt. CB

15-day protest period

By Kendra Walker

The town of Mt. Crested Butte has received a recall petition to remove council member Roman Kolodziej from town council. The petition was turned in on October 18 and this week was certified to be sufficient by town clerk Tiffany O’Connell.

“I certified that it was initially sufficient,” she told the Crested Butte News on Wednesday. “They needed 41 signatures and received 45 valid signatures. There is a 15-day protest period.”

O’Connell said that if no protests are filed, the town council will most likely set a date for a recall election at the November 17 town council meeting.

The recall petitions are in response to the Mountain Express shifting several Mt. CB fixed bus routes to a new on-demand service. Kolodziej serves on the MTX board. A recall petition for council member and MTX board member Dwayne Lehnertz was also circulating this fall; however, O’Connell confirmed that no petition has been turned in for Lehnertz.