Court Briefs by Katherine Nettles

Cliggett trial begins October 30

Crested Butte resident Charles Cliggett is set for a jury trial of up to five days in Gunnison County District Court at the end of the month. Cliggett, 73 years old, has pleaded not guilty to charges of vehicular homicide-reckless driving and improperly passing a bicycle on the left. The charges are based on the events of November 7, 2022, when Cliggett was involved in a fatal accident with 71-year-old Crested Butte resident Mitch Hoffman. Cliggett was driving south along Highway 135 at the time, and Hoffman was on a bicycle. Hoffman died from his injuries.

The trial is scheduled for October 30 at 9 a.m., and to continue October 31, November 1, 2 and 3 at 9 a.m. if needed.

Wickenhauser, Danni hearings November 7, 8

Fifty-year-old Gunnison County resident Bryan Wickenhauser, who was arrested on September 1 at the I Bar Ranch in Gunnison and later charged with two counts related to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute cocaine, had a court hearing on October 18 for preliminary demand. His counsel requested that he be granted a second continuance while awaiting more discovery evidence, including body camera footage from the Gunnison Police Department. The continuation was granted, and the new hearing is now scheduled for November 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Gunnison County Court.

Wickenhauser also requested permission to travel out of state with his wife on a work trip to attend a professional athletic event in Texas. Permission was granted.

Forty-six-year-old Dominick Danni, who was arrested on September 1 at the I Bar along with Wickenhauser and has been charged with the same two counts of drug charges, is scheduled for a preliminary demand and plea hearing on November 7 at 11:30 a.m. in Gunnison County Court.