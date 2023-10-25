School Board Candidates’ Questions of the week

This is the final of three question-and-answer features we are running to provide information to voters on the positions of the candidates running for the Gunnison Watershed School District board of directors. We emailed the six candidates different questions every week and asked that they respond in writing and limit their answers to no more than 600–700 words. Some are using more…and some are using less.

Given that the candidates are running for a seat on the school board and given the surprisingly partisan nature of this particular election, we are not editing their answers and are running them verbatim as we received them.

Ballots must be returned to the county by November 7.

—Mark Reaman

Greg Kruthaupt

What are your ideas for how the district can help improve student achievement? What does student achievement look like to you?

To improve student achievement bullying must be eliminated at the secondary level, and language challenged students must be provided a full time three and four year old preschool education.

To eliminate bullying we need to connect every student to their school experience in a positive way, recognizing their strengths and challenges. To do this, they will need to connect with at least caring adult (a mentor) at school and a support group of fellow students in an advisory type program at start of the school day

I would begin the effort of building relationships with a Taylor Challenge team building activity for the senior classes of Gunnison /CB to develop a plan on how they as individuals and as a group can help increase the connection of every student to their school. Also they need to consider how teachers, parents and administration can best approach bullying beyond the use of discipline and pass on to. The adults,

The senior classes would develop a composite statement, their Vision of what the schools would look and feel like.

Eighth graders in Gunnison can build on their recent experience at Taylor refining it to accommodate the 20 students that chose not to attend.

This input needs to be translated into a goals and action plans to be shared with parents, Board and community.

What does student achievement looks like? At age 5 every student will demonstrate a rich vocabulary, by the end of the third grade each will be reading, computing at grade level.

Why is vocabulary important for children’s development?

It is an important building block for helping children to talk in sentences (and beyond!) but it’s also really useful for learning to read. In fact, research tells us that it affects a child’s school performance – a child’s vocabulary when they are five years old can tell us how well they do at school at 11.

For struggling students To accomplish vocabulary development they need 3 and 4 yr old preschool to assure readiness for kindergarten

Do you support state Proposition HH?

No, it takes away the Tabor Amendment refund of surplus taxes to tax payers, and provides opportunities for the State to tax without representation.

Have you followed the Woodland Park School District’s direction with its new school board? Any interest in implementing some of the high-profile changes they have made (implementing American Birthright standards / issuing a gag order on teachers and staff to not publicly discuss district issues with the media / rejection of some money earmarked for mental health services)?

As far as Birthright Standards, I will always follow, enforce our adopted curriculum, any new curriculum will be developed as per Board Policy with maximum community involvement, respecting and valuing input of all stakeholders.

Gag order to staff not to discuss district issues with media?

I believe in importance of Direct, Open, Honest communication. Staff must always adhere to confidentiality in Board Policy. I would never impose such an order on teachers.

Would I reject money earmarked for mental health services.

I would evaluate the conditions attached to additional funds available to the schools for mental health services, to understand potential benefit and unanticipated costs to the District and seek input of counseling and admin staff.

What sort of group funding have you accepted for your campaign? Have any unions, political parties or PACs donated to your run?

Not a single dollar.

When I began my campaign I decided to run it on my reputation, and success as an employee of Gunnison Schools and beyond, taking advantage of every opportunity to attend, listen, and participate in face to face forums, political party functions.- which I did. My only regret, not having opportunity to share my priorities for the District with Democratic Party membership.

My campaign, message has been built on the wealth of knowledge and experience I bring to the Board and the universal Truths: Respect of others, treating others as you would like to be treated, and direct, open, honesty communication must be must be maintained at all cost.

The value of Consensus Building to find common ground in conflict is a footnote to the above.

What’s the best — and worst — school lunch you remember from your cafeteria?

These best school lunch was homemade chili and rye bread on cold Winter days, worst was any lunch that included red beets.

Lisa Henry

Editor’s note: Henry did not respond to the questions, including a follow-up reminder email sent after the deadline.

—Mark Reaman

Anne Brookhart

What are your ideas for how the district can help improve student achievement? What does student achievement look like to you?

Student achievement means providing a learning environment from preschool through 12th grade that results in students who are prepared to succeed in higher education, trade school, or a job that matches their goals. No two students are the same and we rely on our trusted, professional educators to help students succeed.

Academics are the primary focus of public schools. Testing, of all types, is one measure of student academic achievement, but not the only one. A formal district strategic plan would help identify student achievement gaps and solutions.

We have a responsibility to prepare students for economic success after graduation. This requires balance. For example, technology instruction is important and so is creativity. Too much computer time does not inspire innovation; however, as current students become adults, most jobs will require proficiency with various technologies.

Healthy engagement with school is also vitally important for kids—clubs, sports, special activities, etc. Access to special education services and counselors positively impacts student achievement. Our district’s population of culturally and linguistically diverse (CLD) students has grown in recent years. We have a fantastic team working with CLD students, but their workload is high. More support for these students and teachers would be ideal.

As both a parent and a board member, I would like to see more support for students struggling with reading in early elementary school. Student outcomes are best when teachers, parents and students work as a team and when students know their parents have a good relationship with their school.

Do you support state Proposition HH?

TABOR has created huge problems for Colorado and some solution is needed. I am unsure about the benefits of HH for our community over the long run. If HH pulls in more money than the state needs to backfill local governments, the additional funds go to the State Education Fund. It is not crystal clear how much, or with what consistency, public schools would receive funds. I am grateful to see public education listed as a funding priority; it will be interesting to see how voters respond to this complex ballot question.

Have you followed the Woodland Park School District’s direction with its new school board? Any interest in implementing some of the high-profile changes they have made (implementing American Birthright standards / issuing a gag order on teachers and staff to not publicly discuss district issues with the media / rejection of some money earmarked for mental health services)?

I have followed the situation closely. I am entirely against implementing any of the changes Woodland Park’s board has made. It is one motivation for my decision to run for reelection. I fear the same thing could happen here.

The American Birthright social studies curriculum is not supported by the Colorado State Board of Education and does not meet the requirements stated in Colorado Public Law HB19-1192, Inclusion of American Minorities in Teaching Civil Government.

Educators are rightfully pushing back against the gag order. There is a federal lawsuit filed by the teachers’ union against the school district and board for violating educators’ First Amendment rights.

The money their school board declined for mental health services was for over a million dollars in grant funding. The board sent a strong message to the community that they do not value mental health support for students and staff.

The Woodland Park School District is also in the middle of a tense school board election this fall. Three conservative board members are running for reelection, against a slate of three parents upset with the changes they have made.

What sort of group funding have you accepted for your campaign? Have any unions, political parties or PACs donated to your run?

I have not accepted funding from political parties. Almost all my donations are from local individuals.

I have accepted money from the Public Education Committee, a small donor committee affiliated with Colorado Education Association (CEA). The local teachers’ union applied for funding to support candidates for our school board race. All six candidates at that time were given the opportunity to apply for CEA funding, and I did so. I am grateful for the support of educators, locally and statewide. Thank you, Gunnison County Education Association!

I chose to run on a slate with Dr. Jody Coleman and Mark VanderVeer. To support multiple candidates a political action committee (PAC) needed to be registered with the Secretary of State’s office. Our slate’s PAC is called Community for Student Success. This local PAC is made up of parents, educators, and community members who care deeply about the future of our public schools and have worked diligently to elect Jody, Mark and me. Thank you, Community for Student Success!

What’s the best — and worst — school lunch you remember from your cafeteria?

Pizza

Mark VanderVeer

What are your ideas for how the district can help improve student achievement? What does student achievement look like to you?

My vision of student achievement revolves around ensuring that every student realizes their full potential, academically and personally, while taking into account their unique abilities and aspirations. Since student achievement is as diverse as our students themselves, it can be challenging to measure and accomplish. While I do appreciate the value of test scores as one tool to evaluate a child’s growth and understanding of subjects in comparison to their peers, I firmly believe that they should be just one part of a broader approach.

In addition to test scores, I support:

Performance-based Assessments: These assessments require students to showcase their knowledge and skills through projects, presentations, portfolios, or real-world applications. They provide a more authentic measure of a student’s abilities.

Performance Rubrics: Developing clear and comprehensive rubrics to assess various skills and competencies in detail, allowing for qualitative evaluations.

Growth and Progress Tracking: Focusing on tracking individual student growth over time, rather than just their absolute achievement, considering their starting point.

Multiple Data Sources: Utilizing a variety of data sources, including teacher observations, formative assessments, student work, and feedback from students and parents, to gain a more comprehensive view of a student’s progress.

Incorporating these alternative assessment methods will enable educators to gain a deeper understanding of a student’s development, strengths, and areas for growth, thereby moving beyond the limitations of testing and fostering a more well-rounded approach to measuring student achievement.

Do you support state Proposition HH?

As a candidate for the school board, my primary concern regarding Proposition HH is its impact on school funding. I’ve researched the per-pupil spending figures in Colorado, which based on several sources have ranged from as low as $11,000 to as high as $15,200. Unfortunately, Colorado consistently ranks in the bottom half of states when it comes to public education funding, with some states allocating up to twice as much per pupil as Colorado does.

I believe we need legislation that outlines a clear path to achieving better per-pupil funding with specific funding targets in mind. From this perspective, I find Proposition HH to be lacking. The notion of addressing the longstanding underfunding of schools is important, but the need for a proposition to enforce what should be a constitutional requirement is concerning.

I support the idea of controlling and reducing property taxes while ensuring adequate funding for our schools. If Proposition HH passes, I will closely monitor its impact on educational funding, though I remain somewhat skeptical of the feasibility of reducing taxes and increasing spending simultaneously.

Have you followed the Woodland Park School District’s direction with its new school board? Any interest in implementing some of the high-profile changes they have made (implementing American Birthright standards / issuing a gag order on teachers and staff to not publicly discuss district issues with the media / rejection of some money earmarked for mental health services)?

What has occurred in the Woodland Park School District is deeply troubling. The new school board’s actions, implemented without community input or transparency, have led to chaos, legal disputes, and a lack of accountability. I question the integrity of these board members during their campaigns, as it appears they failed to inform voters of their intended actions once elected.

It’s crucial to remember that school board members work for the community, and their actions should reflect the best interests of students in the school district. Excluding school administration, the community, and parents from decision-making is fundamentally wrong. It seems that this school board is prioritizing their own political agenda over what’s best for the students, and that’s a cause for concern.

What sort of group funding have you accepted for your campaign? Have any unions, political parties or PACs donated to your run?

From the outset of my campaign, I made a commitment to accept contributions only from local community members or non-partisan organizations directly associated with our schools. In my individual campaign committee, I have received contributions from myself, fellow community members, and the Public Education Committee, a small donor committee affiliated with the Colorado Education Association. These funds were initiated by our local Gunnison County Education Association after all candidates were asked to respond to questions about the future of our school district. More information about this funding can be found in letters to the editor in the October 19, 2023, Gunnison Country Times and Crested Butte News. I believe that I have met my goal of accepting only local contributions and non-partisan organization contributions from groups directly associated with our district schools.

I have also received campaign support (not dollars) from a local Gunnison County political action committee (PAC) called Community for Student Success. This PAC is supporting Dr. Jody Coleman, Anne Brookhart and myself. This local PAC is made up of parents, educators, and community members who care deeply about the future of our public schools. I want to thank them all for their trust and support.

What’s the best — and worst — school lunch you remember from your cafeteria?

Reflecting on school lunches from my past, the best would undoubtedly be Sloppy Joes, a classic comfort food enjoyed by many. On the other hand, the worst would have to be the hamburgers, which were often disappointing and lacked the flavor and quality that we should strive for in our school cafeterias.

Cori Dobson

What are your ideas for how the district can help improve student achievement? What does student achievement look like to you?

The first thing would be to make sure the environment is positive, healthy and safe. Kids shouldn’t be stressing about the bullying going on. Then everyone needs to share a common vision for all students. The district needs to involve parents more in the children’s education. Each teacher should be analyzing the class data and share it with students. Keep students involved in their improvements. The district needs to teach students how to study and learn for themselves. The district and teachers need to build a relationship with students that isn’t turning them away from receiving the support they need to keep moving forward. Another thing the district should focus on is our need for more bi-lingual teachers to teach our English Language Learner students. When I visited GHS a few weeks ago we walked by the ELL class and there was no teacher or adult in the classroom with the students. We need to make sure these students are getting the education they need. What student achievement looks like to me is having kids that know how to read and do math at or above grade level.

Do you support state Proposition HH?

It is plain and simple we do not vote for tax decreases, only tax increases. So anytime a proposition reads ‘taxes will be decreased’ means down the road somewhere we lose. Therefore, I do not support it and here are the reasons why: With HH we will lose TABOR i.e. our refund. Property taxes in Colorado are set to rise 40% or more this year! Look at how they are selling it, the state does not collect property taxes. They say it is going to be property tax relief. It comes from your own money. In order for our state and local governments to be accountable to taxpayers, it’s best to keep in place TABOR which gives Coloradans the right to consent to both spending and tax increases. I want an accountable government that spends money in accordance with a budget, schools will need to present to justify spending increases and priorities. One of the reasons I’m running is to assure education resources are better allocated to assure improved student outcomes. I’m concerned that money is not being spent responsibly, especially considering how test scores have declined while spending outside of the classroom has increased. If we need to fund schools, then let’s fund schools. But to use the issue of property taxes as a reason to change TABOR to fund schools is not only dishonest, but it also takes the discussion away from schools. We should have a “clean” discussion on school funding and lay the truth out about how much is spent on it. From there we can decide if more money is needed. Make the case and I can be persuaded.

Have you followed the Woodland Park School District’s direction with its new school board? Any interest in implementing some of the high-profile changes they have made (implementing American Birthright standards / issuing a gag order on teachers and staff to not publicly discuss district issues with the media / rejection of some money earmarked for mental health services)?

I have been following the GWSD, as that is who I am running to represent. I have seen that bullying in our district is a larger problem than the curriculum in another district and I would like to focus on issues this district is currently facing. In our district it is at the superintendent’s discretion what is released to the public and media, according to Board Policy KDDA. In most workplaces it is the policy to have an official spokesperson and employees typically sign a non-disclosure agreement.

What sort of group funding have you accepted for your campaign? Have any unions, political parties or PACs donated to your run?

I have personally invested money in my campaign, as I think if you aren’t willing to invest in yourself then how can you expect others to invest in you. I did not receive any money from any unions or PACs. After the GOP’s annual auction event, which they ended up losing money on, they received money from other party donators that wanted the money to go specifically to the school board candidates they believed in. The money I received was to be specifically spent on advertising in the newspaper and on the radio. You can view where all candidates receive money from on the Colorado Secretary of State website under TRACER.

What’s the best — and worst — school lunch you remember from your cafeteria?

I took a packed lunch to school most days. I do not remember eating cafeteria food very much.

Dr. Jody Coleman

What are your ideas for how the district can help improve student achievement? What does student achievement look like to you?

Many people link “test scores” to student achievement, so let’s open the honey pot for that bear.

Nationwide, recent school test results indicated bigger score decreases for Black and Latinae students compared with white students, and a greater achievement gap between high-performing students and low-performing students with lower-performing students scoring much lower in reading compared to pre-pandemic test results. Again, let’s remember that we’re talking about 3rd-8th graders. Historical inequities were exacerbated by the pandemic. But the pandemic is over. Just get back to the 3 R’s.

Uhh, no. Nationally, we dipped about 8 points last year, and ed experts consider a 10-point dip about one year’s worth of learning. Doubling up academic time, putting everyone into summer school and just “catching up” is punishing the students. That type of solution won’t work.

Consider why some students are not performing well in anything, let alone academics, over the last decade.

Over 15% of our students in this district are CDL (Culturally Diverse Learners—or non-native English speakers). In the Gunnison schools, we have ONE Spanish teacher. One. CB has one. One.

First, I would encourage all our educational experts in CDL to meet together to learn of best practices and design their gameplan to raise student achievement in their area, and then to make recommendations to the superintendent. I would respect their expertise and support them, i.e., if they need to travel to meet with other successful teachers, let’s make that happen. If we need to hire more Spanish teachers and aides, let’s make that happen. But I know our CDL program needs much support, based on the expertise of our outstanding CDL employees.

Another concern regarding raising student achievement lies in student apathy. Many students just aren’t doing homework. Let’s find out why. Principals and teachers have their finger on that pulse and can work to change the academic expectations within each school, but their success rate will be crippled if not supported within the homes.

Pride. Ambition. Grit. Accountability within the family. Homelife. We’re not all the same.

Higher-performing students are more likely to have access to quiet spaces and their teachers, and are academically accountable to their parents. Discipline within the family is not ubiquitous. Do we need a community-wide parental support program? I would not burden the schools with parenting practices. Our job is to educate, but we need the partnership with parents to highly value education. I have much to learn.

Do you support state Proposition HH?

Let’s start with an historical refresher on state school funding. Colorado is the only state in the union that cannot raise taxes without approval from its citizens, and Colorado is one of the lowest taxed states in the union. RE-1J has been underfunded by just over $1.8M/year for about 15 years due to the following legislative actions:

1982: Gallagher

This is a state statute which drops residential assessment each year (thereby dropping taxable dollars for local funding) and places more of the financial burden to support public schools onto the state’s coffers. Designers of Gallagher did not anticipate new legislative action in the next decade: TABOR

1992:Taxpayers Bill Of Rights (TABOR)

-Residential assessment rate cannot be increased without voter approval.

-School districts cannot increase mill levies without voter approval.

-School districts cannot exceed their revenue limits: inflation plus enrollment growth from the previous year

2000: Amendment 23

-Suggests that the State must increase funding public schools (per public funding) by adjusting yearly for inflation (i.e., placing more burden on the State to fund public schools)

2010: The Negative Factor (Budget Stabilization Factor or BS Factor)

-Created by legislators: Due to recessions, Gallagher, TABOR and Amendment 23, the State cannot meet its public school funding promises and meet other financial responsibilities, so the State just lowers its obligations to fund most public schools.

To counter these financial shackles, Curriculum Director Shari Sullivan-Marshall wrote and received a $190,000 grant to help institute a new math curriculum. Dr. Nichols, Facilities Director Paul Morgan, and Facilities Manager Steve Fortune wrote and received a $750,000 grant to help re-roof the CB school last year. The citizens passed a bond in 2014 (Fund 26) to provide an additional annual $2M to our local coffers for curriculum and instruction. This sunsets in 2035. Thank you, voters! Our educational experts are constantly writing grants to help backfill monies needed to fully educate our children. Thank goodness for these experts.

TABOR is starving our state for tax monies used for expected services, while at the same time saving taxpayers money. Legislators have been carving up TABOR in these miniscule Propositions (like HH) to help backfill funding for many services we Coloradoans expect. I support returning public school funding to its pre-1982 levels (accounting for inflation) with more permanent resolutions to our state constitution. As voters, we need to urge our legislators to re-visit state constitutional corrections so our tax dollars can properly fund services for our increasing state population. Passing HH is only a band-aid approach to the needed surgery.

Have you followed the Woodland Park School District’s direction with its new school board? Any interest in implementing some of the high-profile changes they have made (implementing American Birthright standards / issuing a gag order on teachers and staff to not publicly discuss district issues with the media / rejection of some money earmarked for mental health services)?

Yes, I am well aware of the Woodland Park school district’s new changes. I have absolutely NO interest in implementing any of their high-profile changes. The American Birthright standards don’t come close to meeting or addressing our Colorado State Standards.

Every one of our constituents wants improved student achievement, safe schools, happy students. These goals begin with relationships, within the home, within the school, within each extra-curricular activity.

Our sports’ and EC coaches are outstanding in their skills and motivational inspirations. Nearly a third of our student body participates in these activities, and therefore, are held to a high academic standard just to have the privilege to participate. These students tend to be ambitious.

But again, teachers are confronting a student apathy problem with students who are not engaged in extra-curricular activities. I cannot explain why that exists, but supporting parents and teachers to lift up children so the children care about their performance is key to our wider student achievement. I need to learn more. We certainly do not need to follow Woodland Park School District.

What sort of group funding have you accepted for your campaign? Have any unions, political parties or PACs donated to your run?

I have not received funding from any political party. The local teachers’ association (affiliated with CEA and NEA) offer members a voluntary contribution to a fund that supports candidates and legislation. About ¼ of my personal funding can be attributed to this funding from teachers’ associations.

That suggests that about 75% of my funding has come from Community for Student Success (PAC) and local personal donations. The Community for Student Success is peopled by local business owners and local citizens. I am gob-smacked and humbled, by the overwhelming support that so many of our valley citizens have offered Mark, Anne, and me. If elected, I hope to honor you as a thoughtful, problem-solving, school board member.

What’s the best — and worst — school lunch you remember from your cafeteria?

I was SO lucky Mom made our lunches, packed with homemade chocolate cake topped with her fabulous fudge icing, yummy sammies, potato chips, carrots and celery.

One day, I HAD to eat “Mystery Pot Pie” at Richardson Hall. Eee-oooo! Never again.

However, we are so fortunate to have Trina Lull create our fabulous breakfast and lunch meals, on a shoestring budget. She’s a wonderful cook! I’ll eat school lunch any day now.