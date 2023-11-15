Brief: Court

November 15, 2023 558 Views

By Katherine Nettles

Dominick Danni and Bryan Wickenhauser, who were both arrested at the I Bar Ranch in September and charged with two counts related to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute cocaine, are both scheduled for preliminary hearings in the next month after several continuations. 

Wickenhauser is now scheduled for preliminary hearing on November 29 at 1:15 p.m. in Gunnison County Court, as his attorney has asked for more time to collect discovery related to the case. Likewise, Danni’s hearing on October 7 led to a continuance for similar purposes of collecting and sorting through discovery. Much of the discovery appears to be body camera footage from the Gunnison police department. Danni is now scheduled for a preliminary and plea hearing on December 7 at 2 p.m. in Gunnison County Court.

