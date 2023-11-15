Mt. CB recall election date to be set by council after protest is rejected

No change after protest hearing

By Kendra Walker

Last week, the town of Mt. Crested Butte held a protest hearing protesting a recall petition to recall council member Roman Kolodziej from office.

Kolodziej filed the protest, in which he presented two names in the recall petition that were not on the list he used to verify Mt. CB voters, Rick Reavis and Margaret Reavis. However, the two names are Uniformed and Overseas Citizen Absentee Voting Act voters and their signatures were determined valid by town clerk Tiffany O’Connell upon her review of the Colorado Secretary of State’s database.

O’Connell’s determination of 45 valid signatures for a sufficient recall petition is upheld, and the town council will now set a date for a recall election at their November 21 meeting.