RTA Briefs by Mark Reaman

Summer/fall air update

RTA air consultant Bill Tomcich said the summer air program was extremely strong at GUC in terms of both passenger count and load factor of the planes. He said with new aircraft servicing the airport, reliability has been improved and weather is less of a factor for the planes being delayed or diverted from GUC. There has been one flight a day coming into GUC since the end of September and it is the late arriving, early departure flight. Tomcich said that while locals love that flight given its ability for connections, tourists prefer a mid-day arrival.

Winter air update

Winter air service will ramp up in mid-December when boutique air carrier JSX starts flights from Dallas on December 14. American Airlines will start winter service from Dallas on December 21 and United will start its Houston flights on the same day. Air service will increase during holiday periods and increased service will run through January 7.

“The free market is doing what it is supposed to do in Dallas with American and JSX both serving that market,” commented Tomcich. “We are not having to provide a guarantee for either of those. We can perhaps consider using the guarantee money we normally provide American in the winter for a possible summer service with them out of Dallas.”

He said there would be no JSX service between Austin and GUC.

Lodging assistance

RTA executive director Scott Truex said six of its units in Gunnison have been occupied by former residents of the Frontierlands trailer park. The leases run through November 7 and the hope is that those units will then be occupied by RTA drivers. He said Alpine Express, which runs the bus system, needs 13 more drivers for winter and that having a lodging opportunity is an attractive benefit. “We are very glad we were able to help with the displaced trailer park resident situation even if only on a temporary basis,” Truex said.

Bike improvements

Truex said that in response to passenger requests, the RTA will order new bike racks for the RTA buses that will be installed next spring. The new racks will be able to accommodate three bikes instead of two, and also handle the fatter tires that come with many e-bikes. The board said they appreciated the 50% increase in bike transportation opportunity and want to continue looking at how better to enhance bike transit on the buses.

Stuff

—Truex is basing his 2024 budget on his expectation that sales tax revenue will be flat from 2022 and 2023.

—The RTA is preparing a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a consultant to help develop a long-term strategic plan.