Cottonwood Pass now closed

Kebler open “until Mother Nature closes it for us…”

By Katherine Nettles

The driving route east from Gunnison County to Buena Vista or 285 has narrowed back down to Monarch Pass only as Cottonwood Pass closed for the season on Wednesday, November 1. Gunnison County Public Works is still maintaining Kebler Pass and will try to keep it open to the Irwin turnoff until Thanksgiving if the weather permits.

According to Gunnison County public works director Martin Schmidt, Buena Vista and Gunnison planned to close the gates at 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

“While there is no snow forecasted until early next week, drifting from wind is an issue,” said Schmidt in an email to the Crested Butte News. “Some drifts have been up to three feet deep already and it’s over an hour of drive time each way to respond and plow.”

Gunnison County pulled data from traffic counters when they closed the gate Wednesday and will have final numbers in the coming days.

Kebler was plowed last Saturday, Sunday and Monday from Crested Butte to Erikson Springs after substantial snowfall in the area on Saturday. “We will continue to maintain it until Mother Nature closes it for us. We strive to keep it open to the Irwin forks until Thanksgiving,” said Schmidt.

Parking permits for the Irwin trailhead went on sale Tuesday for this winter season.