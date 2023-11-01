Snowmaking begins at CBMR

Opening Day on November 22

By Kendra Walker

Thanks to an off-season storm and cold temps this week, snowmaking is officially underway at Crested Butte Mountain Resort (CBMR) in preparation for Opening Day of the 2023/24 winter season on November 22.

“Our teams fired up the snow guns on Sunday night (October 29), three days ahead of schedule, thanks to the hard work of our snowmaking team members as well as Mother Nature. She delivered a whopping 19 inches of fresh snow to the mountain over the weekend, then followed it up with temperatures cold enough to make snow of our own,” said CBMR communications manager Julie Block.

CBMR’s snowmaking operations cover 282 acres, which Block said consists of much of the resort’s green and blue terrain as well as a few black diamond runs. “This snowmaking is focused on lift access to allow us to open lifts for our guests as early as possible. We are currently focused on the top of the Red Lady Express down to the base, including trails such as Peanut, Lower Keystone and Warming House Hill,” said Block.

The snowmaking team typically begins snowmaking operations around November 1 and wraps up around January 1, with the goal to create a skiable base on the targeted trails.

A recent CBMR blog explains the snowmaking process. “In the early season, when daytime temperatures are warmer, most snow is made in the overnight hours. When the wet bulb temperature falls below 27 degrees (wet bulb temperature is calculated by combining the air temperature with humidity levels), it’s typically cold enough to turn the snow guns on. Once the season really gets underway and temperatures are low enough, snow can be made around the clock.”

Block also shared that CBMR has brand-new air compressors for the 2023/24 winter season. The air compressors blow cool air to split water droplets into tiny particles, forming snowflakes. “Using the same amount of power, we are seeing as much performance from these five new machines as we did from our six machines previously—approximately a 17% increase in efficiency and helping us further our Commitment to Zero goals,” she said.

Vail Resorts and CBMR’s Commitment to Zero includes the goal to achieve a zero net operating footprint by 2030, through zero net emissions, zero waste to the landfill and a zero net operating impact on forests and habitat.

“We are excited to roll out this investment to help make our snowmaking operations more efficient,” said Block. “All this snow is getting us excited to welcome guests to the resort on November 22!”