Briefs: Court

By Katherine Nettles

Wickenhauser and Danni hearings this week and next month

Two Gunnison County men remain at the relatively early stages of legal proceedings from their September arrests that have led to felony drug charges. Bryan Wickenhauser and Dominick Danni face charges of two counts related to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute cocaine, based on their mutual alleged involvement in illegal activities at the I Bar in Gunnison prior to their September 1, 2023 arrest.

Last week, Wickenhauser was bound over to Gunnison District Court where he is now scheduled for an arraignment hearing on January 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Danni is scheduled for a plea hearing on December 7 at 2 p.m. in Gunnison County Court.