Mt. CB looking into adopting 2021 building codes for town

Applying for grant to get started

By Kendra Walker

The Town of Mt. Crested Butte is starting the process to adopt the 2021 International Building Codes.

During the November 21 town council meeting, the Mt. Crested Butte town council and community development department discussed the process of adopting the 2021 International Building Codes, including the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and the required Colorado Model Solar + Electric Ready Code.

The council approved signing a letter to the Colorado Energy Office for grant funding to assist in the adoption and enforcement of the 2021 codes. The intention to adopt the newest codes is a requirement to apply for the grant funding.

Gunnison County, the Town of Crested Butte, City of Gunnison and the Town of Mt. Crested Butte have partnered as collaborative applicants, which are given priority for these grant funds. Mt. Crested Butte is requesting $10,000 in funding to hire a consultant to assist staff with the adoption of the codes.

Councilmember Michael Bacani expressed his concerns for the higher building costs that may result in adopting the 2021 codes, especially related to energy and affordable housing.

“The national average for cost administration of these building codes is 23% of the purchase price of a home,” he said. “Studies show cost benefits for this won’t be realized for 17 years. ”

“Most people will not stay in their homes for 17 years, ” said Bacani.

The town is currently operating under the 2015 building codes. Community development coordinator Todd Carroll explained that the town typically adopts new codes every six years, but the council can make amendments.

“As we do the code adoptions, there are a lot of amendments we do to the codes that are specific to Mt. Crested Butte and some specific to what the fire department asks of us,” he said. “As we go through with the adoption process all those amendments would come before you for approval.”

“So we can start moving forward and then amend some of the regulations that create costly increases to build,” said councilmember Steve Morris.

“I think we need to go to the 2021 building codes, but we can look at excluding certain things,” agreed councilmember Janet Farmer.

“It’s helpful to the building process and the community at large to all be on the 2021 codes,” said Carroll. “And through the process there are things that we look up specific to you.”