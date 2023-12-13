Firebird Theatre presents: The Nutcracker and the Mouse King

More productions announced for 2024

By Katherine Nettles

Firebird Theatre enjoyed a successful opening weekend for its two-week run of The Nutcracker and The Mouse King at the Majestic Theatre last weekend, and also hosted a fundraiser and season reveal for the year ahead to show that more good things are coming from the Gunnison Valley’s latest theatre company.

Written by Annie Flora as an adaptation to the original story by E.T.A. Hoffman, with artistic director David Flora, and directed by Crested Butte high school freshman Maddie Carver, this is The Nutcracker as we’ve never seen it. There is no ballet, no set, but rather several sketch-like acts coming together and often mixing in pop culture references, other holiday shows, audience interaction and irreverent humor.

The Nutcracker is a play by and for kids, but it doesn’t fail to offer great comedy for adults as well. Annie’s knack for lighthearted jokes and imagination shines through in the wacky adaptation of the holiday classic. This is the second children’s production for Firebird this year, following Beauty and the Beast in August, and there is plenty more to come. Annie and David Flora describe how these plays, which have already enticed so many young Buttians, came to be created back in Chicago in the Flora’s living room before they returned to Crested Butte, where Annie went to middle and high school.

The child-centered concept for plays started, explains David, when they were living in Chicago and performing children’s theatre there, among other pursuits such as improv.

“We wrote these scripts for a cast of adults…and now we’re letting kids perform for kids,” says Annie. “And it’s really interesting to watch. Because a lot of it is kind of funnier to us this way, to make them say things where they are like, what are we talking about? What is that? Who’s Bette Midler?”

Carver had never directed before this, but said the inspiration came from performing for the first time just last year and realizing how enjoyable it was to get involved in the whole production. “I was in She Kills Monsters last year, and it was a great experience. Then I also performed in Beauty and the Beast with Firebird this summer, so I thought I would give directing a try,” said Carver.

The cast of kids, Addie Davis, Jack Lockman, Rivkah Schneider, Tati Collins, Eero Riha and Luna Petito, deliver a clever reinvention of the classic tale, bringing the audience along for the plight of Clara and her nutcracker against the formidable mouse king. Battles are sometimes fought in video game forum, parts are negotiated or traded out, and at other times a sugar plum fairy must learn the macarena. But in the end, love prevails.

Annie says the opening weekend was well received, making way for another fun weekend ahead with two more matinee showings at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, December 16 and 17 at 2 p.m.

“The weekend was amazing top to bottom,” says Annie. “The kids show came together, we had 40-50 audience members for each performance, and they seemed to love the show! I overheard several folks complimenting the writing and several parents were thankful for the opportunity for their kids to be a part of it.”

Annie says bringing this opportunity and creative outlet to young kids in the community is invaluable, as well. “Some parents were close to being in tears, because they were so proud of their kid and didn’t know the kid had it in them, which was so sweet and rewarding to hear,” she says.

Annie says they hadn’t originally expected to have younger kids involved as actors, but realized that as there haven’t been a lot of theatre opportunities for kids in the valley in recent years, many high schoolers are already busy with sports. “So we’re trying to grab them younger,” she says, around the age of sixth grade and up.

For those looking for more humorous theatre this holiday season, Firebird is also performing An Improvised Christmas Carol this weekend and next, beginning at the Almont Resort this Friday, December 15 and moving to the Crested Butte Parish on Saturday, December 16 and again on December 21 and 22.

2024 season reveal

Firebird also hosted a season reveal party at the Public House last Saturday to announce their upcoming 2024 season and raise funds. The evening was a success, according to Annie.

“The season reveal party was amazing—we had about 60-70 folks show up, we raised $7,000, and it was such a fun, positive, happy night of theatre celebration,” she said. “The vibes were great, and everyone left with a smile on their face. We’re so happy and proud of how it went, not just from the money aspect, but being able to entertain folks and get everyone jazzed about Firebird while showing just a taste of what the company is capable of.”

Next year’s season, as revealed on Saturday, will have mainstage shows of All in the Timing by David Ives, Murder Well Done mystery dinner theatre by Annie Flora, Macbeth by William Shakespeare (with a Star Wars-inspired theme) and A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

There is also more children’s theatre to come with performances of Peter Pan, Alice in Wonderland and The Snow Queen, all adapted by Annie Flora.

Firebird is also holding workshops and classes on various theatrical topics, improv performances, karaoke and more throughout the year.

More information can be found at firebirdcb.com