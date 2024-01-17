Briefs: County

By Katherine Nettles

MetRec strategic planning

County commissioner Laura Puckett Daniels reported from the STOR Committee meeting that the Gunnison County Metropolitan Recreation District (MetRec) is preparing for a strategic plan in the next year and hopes to get input from the county. Commissioner chair Jonathan Houck and commissioner Smith agreed it could be an opportunity to compare how the county’s strategic planning intersects with those of MetRec.

Supporting legislation to tax STRs

Commissioners agreed to allocate up to $5,000 of discretionary funds in 2024 to pool with other counties for a lobbyist to work on pushing forward short-term rental (STR) legislation with the Counties and Commissioners Working Together (CCAT) organization. CCAT advocates for its member counties at the statehouse on various nonpartisan items, and county commissioner Liz Smith said the issue of charging commercial tax rates to STRs is one that resonates with several mountain communities but not as much with the Front Range. She described potential legislation that would make exceptions for primary residents occasionally renting out their own homes for a few weeks or a month to help make ends meet, while commercially taxing those with accessory dwellings or dedicated STR properties.

Houck wanted to make sure this was not setting a precedent or paying for additional lobbyists on other issues, but Smith was confident this was an exception, since many of the CCAT communities, particularly in the Front Range, do not identify with this issue and the testimony coming from Airbnb and VRBO has been robust in favor of protecting STR interests. Birnie noted there was plenty of money available in the discretionary fund, and commissioners unanimously approved the expenditure.

GVRHA ED hiring process update

Commissioner Puckett Daniels reported that the GVRHA’s search for a new executive director may be a shorter process than originally expected, with interviews now planned for March instead of May. She said there is potential to offer housing for either an interim position or the ED role.