Gunnison Valley not immune to respiratory illness this time of year

Flu, RSV, COVID…

By Mark Reaman

The post-Christmas-New Year’s holiday period brought with it some illness that has stretched into mid-January but according to Gunnison Valley Health representatives, despite anecdotal stories making the rounds, nothing has been too extreme.

“We are seeing flu and respiratory illness as is typical this time of the year and overall, the numbers are lining up the way we would expect,” said GVH marketing and communications director Joelle Ashley. “We are seeing a decent amount of flu A and B, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is still out there, but positives are starting to decrease and COVID cases started increasing at the end of December.”

Ashley said that between December 18 and January 1, the hospital saw 48 cases of flu, seven cases of RSV, 29 cases of COVID and six cases of pneumonia.

“We always expect to see a winter spike in respiratory illness and having an influx of visitors increases that spike,” explained Ashley. “That has been the case this season.”

Ashley said that the single best way to reduce the risk of seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year. “While we’re in the season, try to avoid close contact with those who are sick, stay home when you’re sick and most importantly, keep your hands clean and cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing,” she advised. “All these things will help protect yourself and others from flu and to help stop the spread of germs.”