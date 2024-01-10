Briefs: Gunnison County

By Katherine Nettles

Delegation of duties

During their January 2 meeting, Gunnison County commissioners agreed to the following delegation of duties for 2024: commissioner Jonathan Houck will remain board chair and be the voting county representative to Region 10; commissioner Liz Smith will remain vice-chair and remain the voting county representative on the Early Childhood Council and on the Southwest Colorado Opioid Regional Council and be an advisory member of the Rural Welcoming Initiative and ex officio on the Gunnison Chamber of Commerce with Houck serving as an alternate. Smith and commissioner Laura Puckett Daniels will continue as voting members on the Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority board; Puckett Daniels will sit on the Sick Leave Bank board as well.

Other appointments

Commissioners appointed Don Haver and Marla Covey to the Gunnison Valley Health board of trustees for five-year terms. They appointed Sonja Chavez to the Colorado River Water Conservation District, a three-year term. Interviews for several other boards and commissioners will be forthcoming for the county’s board of adjustments.

Letters of interest are being accepted through January 16 for the 7th Judicial District Community Corrections Board, cemetery district board, environmental health board, extension advisory committee, Gunnison Basin Sage Grouse strategic committee, Gunnison Valley Land Preservation board, Gunnison Valley Regional Housing (GVRHA) Authority, the historic preservation commission, the library board of trustees, a medical health officer, planning commission, Region 10, Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation (STOR) Committee, Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) board and Western Regional EMS Council. Online forms are available at gunnisoncounty.org/boardapp.