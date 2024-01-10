Mt. CB decides on Chamber funding with some skepticism

Following CB’s lead in April

By Kendra Walker

During their January 2 meeting, the Mt. Crested Butte town council voted 4-2 to allocate $67,279 in funding to the Crested Butte/Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce to run the Visitors Center at the Mt. Crested Butte Transit Center and Four-Way Stop in 2024. Following the Town of Crested Butte’s lead, Mt. Crested Butte will pay the Chamber 75% of the allocated annual funding through September and revisit the remaining 25% in April once the Chamber presents a new business plan for visitor center operations.

Mt. Crested Butte’s 2024 funding will come in two payments. The town will pay the Chamber $50,459.25, or 75% of the total compensation on April 15 to support Mt. Crested Butte Visitor Center operations January through September 2024.

Due to frustrations regarding the Chamber’s direction in recent years, the Town of Crested Butte is requiring the Chamber to come back to them by April 1 with a new business plan for visitor center operations. If the council buys into the proposal, they will provide their remaining funding. Upon approval of Crested Butte’s additional funding, Mt. Crested Butte will pay the remaining 25% of the budgeted funds amounting to $16,819.75.

If the Crested Butte town council does not approve of the Chamber’s proposal in April, they will take action to see if any other entity is interested in running a visitor center at the Four-Way Stop, and Mt. Crested Butte will not pay their remaining 25%.

Councilmembers Roman Kolodziej and Michael Bacani expressed their concerns with funding the Chamber, noting how the council was put in a difficult timing position with previous executive director Scott Clarkson leaving in December and new executive director Heather Leonard not having started yet.

“Is the Chamber relevant any longer?” asked Kolodziej. “Is spending $70,000 worth the things the contract says they’re supposed to keep track of and provide? We’re talking about paper maps and literally pointing out directions. It just doesn’t seem relevant to me any longer.”

Bacani agreed. “It feels like we’re paying $70,000 for some staffing booths. It seems like if that’s what we really need, we could probably hire somebody for half the price. I don’t see how this has to be a Chamber function, handing out paper maps, telling people directions and what’s happening.”

“We have received record visitations for both visitors centers. Both the town and the mountain are seeing pre-COVID numbers looking for a person to address their questions,” said Chamber board president Josh Futterman. “Having a human touchpoint, I think is something some visitors come to expect and appreciate. Having a person there is truly valuable. We’re running it as a bare bone, minimum cost to keep the doors open and have them paid well.”

“I’ve been pushing for an automated immersive experience that could tell our town’s history, etc.,” councilmember Steve Morris said, agreeing with Kolodziej’s and Bacani’s points. “But I would like to see them get this funding and see what they can do with it.”

“I would like to give them the chance to see what happens under the new director,” said councilmember Janet Farmer.

“I’ve worked with the new executive director. I like her and I appreciate her presence,” said Kolodziej. “It’s just an unfortunate matter of timing.”

The council voted 4-2, with Kolodziej and Bacani voting against, to allocate $67,279 to the Chamber in two installments. Councilmember Alec Lindeman was not in attendance. The council will revisit the remaining funding in April per Crested Butte’s decision.