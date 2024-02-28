Brief: Court

By Katherine Nettles

Danni, Wickenhauser hearings in March, April

Gunnison Valley residents Bryan Wickenhauser and Dominic Danni, who were each charged last fall with two counts related to possession with intent to manufacture or distribute cocaine, have both been moved from county court to district court as their cases progress. The two men, ages 50 and 46 respectively, were arrested on September 1, 2023 at the I Bar in Gunnison after an extensive illegal narcotic investigation by the Gunnison Police Department, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Neither has entered a plea to their charges yet, but Danni has a plea hearing on March 5 at 11:30 a.m. in Gunnison District Court and Wickenhauser has a status conference on April 8 at 9 a.m. in Gunnison District Court.