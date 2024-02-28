Visitor killed in snowmobile accident near Crested Butte

Oklahoma man dies at scene

By Mark Reaman

An Oklahoma man, 49-year-old Matthew Bachman, was killed Monday afternoon while snowmobiling west of Crested Butte in the Splains Gulch area toward Kebler Pass. Details were not released as of press time but according to a Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office press release, the accident occurred about 4 p.m. on Monday, February 26.

Notice of the fatal snowmobile accident was reported via a Garmin In-Reach device. Members of the Crested Butte Search and Rescue team along with deputies from the Mt. Crested Butte police department responded to the scene. The press release stated that “upon arrival it was determined one 49-year-old male was deceased at the scene and another person that was injured was transported via ambulance to the hospital.”

The accident remains under investigation with further details not released at this time.