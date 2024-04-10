Council pulls back relocation project for affordable housing

Bigger picture implications with town finances

By Mark Reaman

The cost of moving and renovating two existing buildings, one an A-Frame on Sopris Avenue and the other an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) in Gunnison, into affordable housing units in Paradise Park made the idea too expensive to pursue. The Crested Butte town council on Monday, April 1, decided to not make the move that would have cost the town about $1 million for the two structures.

“The costs of the projects came in higher than anticipated,” said Crested Butte housing director Eric Ganser. The A-Frame was estimated to cost $662,000 and the ADU $482,000 for the move, the foundation work and the needed upgrades to the structures. “The staff recommendation is to forgo these opportunities.”

Town Community Development director Troy Russ gave a shout out to both property owners that approached the town about using the buildings that will now be demolished. “Both delayed their projects to try and help us, so kudos to them,” he said.

“As an architect I was worried that the cost would be prohibitive,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd. “Sometimes it is more expensive to renovate a building rather than have a new build. That sort of cost for a shell doesn’t make sense.”

Mayor Ian Billick said the situation gave context to the town’s bigger picture. “We are taking a big step forward to finance affordable housing by issuing debt for 17 units. That is a big step for us financially,” he said in reference to the council decision to enter into a $10 million Certificate of Participation this year. “We are now having to be more limited with our money. The Whetstone project that could bring more than 200 units might need some financial help from us. The parking issue could use some capital help for things like an intercept lot at Brush Creek. I’m signaling that I’ll be less supportive going forward for this type of one-off project.”

“You are saying we need to tighten our belts?” said councilmember Mallika Magner.

“Yes. I see the need for a more conservative approach,” said Billick noting that projects like the recently completed Big Mine skatepark might not be possible in the near future. “In my two-and-a-half years on the council it has been easy to say yes to projects. But that time could be coming to an end.”

Councilmember Beth Goldstone said council should not immediately close the door on all potential future opportunities, noting that there could be good situations. “There is, for example, value in converting existing (free-market) units to deed restricted units for workforce housing,” she said.

“It is sobering realizing we can’t just do these projects quickly,” commented Magner.

Ganser said since she has been with the town, five such relocation opportunities have presented themselves and only one has been completed. “A 20% success rate isn’t bad for this type of project,” she noted.