Dangerous CB cottonwoods coming down in April

Replacement trees slated for town park

By Mark Reaman

Crested Butte will be removing three large cottonwood trees in the heart of town in the middle of April. Two trees will be removed from the north side of the 500 block of Elk Avenue near the Trailhead Children’s Museum, and one will be removed from the north side of the 100 block Whiterock Avenue near The Slogar.

“Although we see ourselves as protectors of trees with kindred spirits to the Lorax, there are situations where it is necessary to remove hazardous, diseased or dead trees,” a staff memo to the Crested Butte town council stated. The town works with the Colorado State Forester and the recommendation from the forester is to remove those trees as soon as possible due to the risk they pose to the community.

Replacement trees will be planted in the Town Park this summer. While details haven’t been decided, they will not be cottonwoods—they will be species appropriate for this climate.

Councilmember Mallika Magner asked if the trees could be replanted in a location near where the cottonwoods will be removed. Town manager Dara MacDonald said given the size of the cottonwood root ball, there isn’t really space in the same location. The current town policy is also to not plant trees in town rights-of-way adjacent to streets due to conflicts with plowing.

The town anticipates closing those streets when the removals take place, and an e-alert will be sent out closer to the time the work occurs in mid-April.