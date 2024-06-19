CBMR construction along Westwall

Temporary trail closure

By Kendra Walker

While Crested Butte Mountain Resort is open for summer operations, trails near the Westwall Lift are temporarily closed due to construction.

CBMR crews are working to replace the Buckley snowmaking pipe, which serves snowmaking on the Buckley trail along the Westwall Lift.

According to CBMR communications manager Julie Block, this upgrade will help ensure a consistent early winter season experience. “This is a significant investment in the guest experience, and we are excited to move into 24/25 with this snowmaking upgrade,” she said.

As part of the construction work, a section of the Lower Westside trail is currently closed, along with the San Moritz homeowners trail that traverses under the lift. “Signs have been installed at every trail decision point to guide users around the temporary work site,” said Block. The project is anticipated for completion by early July, explained Block.

The Silver Queen Express is slated to open this Saturday, June 22, for scenic lift rides and hiking access to a portion of the Peak hike. According to Block, the full Peak trail is not quite ready to open to the public yet, but CBMR will update guests on social media once the trail fully opens.