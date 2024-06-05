CBMR opens Saturday for summer operations

Class 1 e-bikes allowed

By Kendra Walker

This weekend, Crested Butte Mountain Resort will once again be open for hiking, mountain biking, lift rides and summer activities. Starting Saturday, June 8, the mountain will welcome guests for the summer season with DJ Red playing tunes at Butte 66 from 2 to 4 p.m. The Red Lady Express will be open for scenic rides and bike hauls, and trails that will be open for opening day include Hotdogger, Luge, Awakening, Downtime, Teaser, Lower Avery and Tower 4. Depending on conditions, the Silver Queen Express will open on June 22 for scenic lift rides and access to the peak summit.

The CBMR bike park includes more than 30 miles of singletrack for beginner to expert rider abilities, with lift-served mountain biking available on the Red Lady Express. The Red Lady lift also provides access to hiking trails, the disc golf short course and 18-hole course and the 20-target archery course.

New this year, CBMR will allow e-bikes on the mountain and Class 1 e-bikes will be permitted on the Red Lady Express bike haul, according to CBMR communications manager Julie Block.

Twilight Hours return this summer, with the Red Lady Express staying open until 7 p.m. on June 28 and every Friday in July. The CBMR Summer Race series will also take place every Twilight Friday where competitors have the opportunity to race a different course each week.

The CBMR Adventure Park at the base area will be open for rock climbing, bungee trampoline and gem panning. CBMR also offers several summer camps for kids, including Camp CB for ages 5-8, Mini Riders for ages 5 and 6 and Mountain Adventures for children ages 7-14. Highlife Crust & Crafts in the Grand Lodge Hotel, Butte 66 and the Umbrella Bar will all be open serving food and drinks.

“We are excited to welcome guests to Crested Butte Mountain Resort for their summer adventures,” said CBMR vice president and general manager Tara Schoedinger. “Whether you are riding our legendary bike trails, taking in the scenery of the Wildflower Capital of Colorado on a hike, or enjoying the summer air on the Butte 66 deck, I can’t wait to share this season with our visitors and community members.”

CBMR will be open daily for summer operations through Labor Day, and then will be open on Saturdays and Sundays through September 29.