Training a major focus for RTA drivers

Housing units designated for drivers filling up

by Mark Reaman

Given the number of RTA drivers that don’t live full time in the valley, constant and consistent training is a priority for Alpine Express. Alpine has the RTA contract to operate the buses traveling between Gunnison and Mt. Crested Butte. With an expanded schedule, it has sometimes been hard to find drivers, but Alpine is part of a bus system that services places like Telluride and Steamboat so, oftentimes, out of town drivers are brought in to drive RTA routes.

While the Middle Bridge closure on Highway 135 disrupted the commute of many drivers who live in the Montrose area coming in for daily shifts, most of those issues appear to have been resolved. Alpine owner Landon Ogilvie told the RTA board of directors on June 28 that driver training was an important priority given the learning curve. He said being a driver for the RTA is not just about getting a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), RTA also prioritizes learning the nuances of running up and down the valley.

“We are trying to attract long-term, full-time drivers,” Ogilvie said, noting that only one of the RTA’s nine housing units set aside for bus personnel is vacant. “The bridge closure was an issue but part of the value we bring is we have drivers throughout the state we can plug into different places.”

Alpine’s contract with the RTA is coming to an end in a year and as part of an upcoming Request for Proposal (RFP) process to solicit bids from transit companies interested in managing the RTA bus program, RTA board member Ian Billick suggested that the ability of a company to fill driver’s positions be included in the information asked in the RFP.

Alpine driver supervisor Tom Cox reinforced to the RTA board that improved training is an important direction. “Landon has invested six-figures into the training program,” he said. “We are dead focused on RTA training and putting together an extensive training manual.

“Training is a never-ending job,” Cox continued. “There are always new issues and we try to be as proactive as we can be. But there are always new issues to learn from. Every driver is getting constant training. We are looking for feedback from the board about what you’d like to see.”

RTA executive director Scott Truex pointed out that with the expanded spring schedule, bus ridership in May was up 24%. He also said that the buses are experiencing some mechanical issues and there have been problems getting replacement parts delivered. He also let the board know that passenger feedback on the new bike racks has been very positive. Truex also told the board that the winter 2024-25 bus schedule will be the same as this past winter with 41 round trips per day.