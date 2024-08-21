Busy August for CB Search-and-Rescue members

Lots of backcountry and helicopter time…

By Mark Reaman

It’s the time of year when Crested Butte’s Search-and-Rescue (CBSAR) team gets busy and that is the case for this summer. The team has recently participated in some high-profile missions, including one on Sunday, August 18, that shut down the Washington Gulch and Slate River access to Paradise Divide for several hours.

According to CBSAR president Randy Felix, “CBSAR with the Crested Butte Fire Protection District (CBFPD), CareFlight, AAROW 21 helicopter from Colorado Army National Guard and a few solid on-scene locals helped to evacuate an injured paraglider pilot from the backcountry on Sunday. This was a very involved technical mission and a big thanks to all who had a hand in the successful call,” he said. “CBSAR is wishing a speedy recovery to our buddy.”

Overall, Felix said that since August 11, Crested Butte SAR has flown five sick or injured people out of the local backcountry. “Most of these have been from locations deep in the backcountry on the Four Pass Loop. We have been extremely busy the last few weeks. There have been multiple calls to the Four Pass Loop area specifically way out in Fravert Basin.”

In fact, on Monday, August 19, the team was dispatched on another mission for a backpacker with altitude sickness in Fravert Basin. “It’s absolutely crazy the number of calls out there!” he said.

One rescue of note brought up by Felix involved an injured dirt biker that took place earlier this month. “On August 2 CBSAR, CBFPD, the Mt. CB Police Dept and CareFlight evacuated an injured dirt biker who clipped a rock on Death Pass and that sent him down to the river. Quick action from a couple of mountain bikers who witnessed the crash helped to get him out of the river and the bottom of the ravine,” he said. “A technical rope raise was needed to raise the patient up and out. He was then wheeled to where the helicopter landed for further treatment and transportation to the hospital.”

On top of all that, Felix said CBSAR had an overdue dirt biker that Gunnison County sheriff’s deputies were able to locate up Cement Creek and a lost hiker on the Dark Canyon trail. “He was very lost on an out-and-back—hiking out, not back! We have used CareFlight, Montrose Helitack and the Army National Guard helicopters to assist us. So, it has been a very busy August already.”

And it’s not even the start of hunting season yet.

CBSAR is comprised of about 40 active volunteers and each mission involves between eight and 15 people depending on the mission.