CB’s Post Office black hole still a void

Time to think Gunni PO Box?

By Mark Reaman

With the lease for Crested Butte’s Post Office on Elk Avenue up in February of 2026, there is still no word about what the situation for mail will be after that date, even with the aggressive efforts of the town to help the USPS facilitate a new location in town across from Gothic Field.

The town council and staff continue to be concerned about what will happen to mail delivery in town after the lease expires since no alternative seems to be on the horizon. In a report to the town council earlier this year, town manager Dara MacDonald said she has “heard nothing further from the USPS since requesting in the ski season that they provide the town with more detailed information on (the town’s) land lease proposal.” That proposal is tied to the town’s offer to help provide town-owned property at Sixth and Gothic for a new post office.

“Are there construction timelines to be able to have a new building built on that site?” asked mayor Ian Billick.

“They are blowing by those,” responded MacDonald.

“Do we need to tell the public they should start obtaining boxes in Gunnison?” asked Billick.

“I have no idea,” said MacDonald. “We’ve reached out several times.”

MacDonald said the latest word from the USPS is not encouraging. In an email from a real estate consultant working with the USPS, it was stated that the USPS hasn’t signed on to an alternative site and are evaluating construction costs, potential building size on the town’s proposed site along with parking issues. That correspondence took place in June and stated the evaluations could likely take “several months.”

The Crested Butte News reached out on August 12 to a USPS spokesperson via email asking for any update on the Crested Butte post office situation and has yet to receive a reply.