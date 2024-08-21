RTA buses getting a workout from numbers and mechanical issues

Expanding the fleet a priority

[ By Mark Reaman ]

The expanded and more regular summer RTA bus service seems to be working. More people are taking the Gunnison Valley Rural Transportation Authority (RTA) buses between Gunnison and Mt. Crested Butte than ever before.

RTA executive director Scott Truex informed the board at the August 9 meeting that June ridership was up 25% over last year while July ridership increased 30%. That came with an 18% increase in service levels that basically provided 30-minute service throughout the day. “Summer has been very busy,” he said. “People really seem to like the half-hour service.”

Of course, running more trips means putting more miles on the vehicles and Alpine Express general manager Kimberley Bolling said that translates to more mechanical issues. Alpine is contracted with the RTA to operate the bus system. “We are running the buses like crazy and have had some mechanical issues,” she said. “But we are doing whatever we can to get them back in service as soon as possible.”

Truex said steps are already being taken to perform some preventative maintenance so the buses are in good shape for the busy winter season.

RTA board member Liz Smith said she was taking the bus from Crested Butte to Gunnison in July when a small vehicle arrived and couldn’t fit everyone on board. She said she was fortunate to get a seat since she had to pick up her child from camp. “It is a problem when we leave people behind and it can be a real issue for people when those smaller vehicles are used,” she said.

Truex and Bolling explained that particular situation came about when a driver called in sick at the last minute. Many of the drivers live in Montrose and there wasn’t a chance to get a substitute so someone without the needed CDL license to drive the larger buses was put into action with a smaller van.

“We try to stay ahead of the situations, but that particular day was like a snowball effect,” said Bolling.

“If people rely on the bus and get left behind at a critical time, it impacts if they will use the bus in the future,” Smith said.

Bolling said for July, nine total laps (not roundtrips) used a smaller vehicle. Truex reported that 34,700 passengers were recorded using the RTA bus in July with nine people left behind on the northbound route and 11 total for the month left behind on the southbound leg. “It is unfortunate when it happens, but it is miniscule to the number of people we carry,” he said. “It doesn’t happen often and with the half-hour service, the wait normally isn’t long. We run a fixed route bus system and sometimes things happen.”

New bus news

Truex told the board he hopes to order three new buses soon which could be in service by the 2025-26 winter season. He said that the RTA had been awarded federal grants to pay for the majority of two buses while “local funds” would be used to purchase a third bus. “If we get more grant funding, I would want to purchase a fourth or fifth bus,” he told the board, noting that the current fleet was being used more than anticipated and maintenance issues were indeed a regular problem.

He said the goal is to keep the older buses as possible back-ups when needed. “It is important to expand our fleet now,” Truex emphasized.