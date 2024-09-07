7th Judicial district attorney resigns

Says shortage of attorneys and excessive workload have taken a toll

By Katherine Nettles

The Seventh Judicial District Attorney Seth Ryan announced this week that he is resigning from his position at the end of October, which will be just a few days before the election in which he was running for a second term. The process of finding a replacement for him is complicated given the short period of time before the election, and a short-term replacement process was set in motion on Tuesday once the Secretary of State office received Ryan’s candidate withdrawal notice. Although Ryan’s name will still appear on the ballot within the Seventh Judicial District, Colorado governor Jared Polis will appoint someone to serve out the rest of Ryan’s term and a long-term replacement will require a candidate nomination process from the Republican party.

In a press release issued by the 7th Judicial district this week, Ryan stated that after extensive reflection and deliberation over the past several months, he decided not to accept a second term as District Attorney for the Seventh Judicial District. Ryan cited that “the COVID pandemic and the political aftermath of current events has made it extremely challenging to find, recruit, and retain qualified attorneys.”

Ryan further described that a nationwide and statewide shortage of attorneys exacerbated by historically low unemployment, labor supply, and inflation seems to have been the primary issue.

“Over the past four years, the District Attorney’s Office has had an average attorney turnover rate of 32% per year with a turnover rate of 56% in 2024. It is no longer sustainable for me to cover the daily requirements of court schedules across our nearly 10,000 square mile District while effectively managing, developing, and supervising staff; circumstances beyond my control cannot be overcome,” he said. Ryan stated that the challenge has in the past year taken a significant toll on his physical and mental health. “And after difficult and thoughtful conversations with my family, I will resign on October 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m., which will be my last day in the Office.”

Ryan has worked for 17 years at the District Attorney’s Office and is a registered member of the Republican party.

He recognized his staff for unwavering support and tremendous sacrifices during the past few years. “I thank them for working tirelessly with integrity, respect, and in collaboration. I am proud of the work I have accomplished during my career as a prosecutor, zealously promoting justice for the most innocent victims in our communities.”

The Colorado Secretary of State office told the Crested Butte News on Tuesday that Governor Polis will appoint someone to serve the remainder of Ryan’s current term through the end of 2024.

“We did receive Mr. Ryan’s candidate withdrawal paperwork this morning, and therefore a vacancy in nomination now exists,” wrote public information officer Jack Todd with Colorado’s secretary of state office. Todd cited state statute that governs vacancies which occur between the state primary election and the first day that ballots may be mailed (this year, that date is October 11, 2024).

“Because this withdrawal has occurred after the September 9 certification of the ballot content, Mr. Ryan’s name will appear on the ballot for voters in the 7th Judicial District. The Colorado Republican Party may now fill the nomination vacancy,” said Todd.

This may not require a special election. “When a vacancy in a party nomination is filled pursuant to this section subsequent to the ballots being printed … [v]otes cast for the candidate who vacated the nomination must be counted as votes for the replacement candidate,” cited Todd. The DA’s office said they do not yet have any further information on the candidate replacement process for Ryan.