CB council rethinks Late Night Taxi contribution

Commits to 2025 but wants to think ‘out of the box’ in the future

By Mark Reaman

The town of Crested Butte has agreed to contribute $57,200 to the Late Night Taxi for 2025. That is less than the $73,263 contributed in 2024, but far more than the pre-pandemic contribution of $14,000 that was made annually from 2018 to 2021. The 2025 contribution is part of a proposed scenario from Mountain Express, the manager of the Late Night Taxi, that streamlines the FirstTracks service in Mt. Crested Butte to just run in winter and pulls back the Late Night Taxi from running 365 days a year to 300, while increasing passenger fares from the current $10 charge.

In a September 3 staff report to the council, it was noted that Crested Butte’s total sales tax generated from the three primary late-night bars (The Talk of the Town, Kochevar’s and the Eldo) generates $130,512 total, or about 60% of what it now costs to run the Late Night Taxi. Ridership has declined significantly as well in the last five years with 3,300 riders reported using the service last year compared to more than twice that before the pandemic. DUI arrests have also notably decreased in the North Valley with the Crested Butte marshals reporting that in 2019 there were 53 total DUI arrests and in 2023 there were just 19, and 13 in 2024 as of August 20.

“The Late Night Taxi definitely provides a service for the community,” said Crested Butte town manager Dara MacDonald. “The question at this point is, is the cost worth it?”

“I see it as a public safety issue,” said Mountain Express managing director Jeremy Herzog.

Speaking for councilmember Anna Fenerty who was not at the meeting, councilmember Mallika Magner asked that if the taxi service was discontinued, would the bars close at midnight after the last Mountain Express and RTA buses left town. She also wanted to know if the taxi could operate starting at 8 p.m. given that many people drink alcohol with dinner. Fenerty also said the need for the Late Night Taxi came in part due to “the consequence of our housing problem with more people living outside of town.”

Noah Zemel, owner of the new Black Canyon Limousine business that expressed interest in bidding on the late night service, told the council the service is needed in a resort community, especially one that has bands playing past midnight as we have in CB.

“Without the Late Night Taxi, a lot more people will drive into town,” he said. “Given the size of the community the business model doesn’t justify a private taxi or Uber.” He estimated the $200,000 cost for service is about right.

“We invite tourists to come to town and enjoy themselves,” added Mike Knoll of Kochevar’s and former head of the now defunct Bartender’s Association. “We should provide them options to do it safely. We understand it is a big commitment and we see that ridership is down, but we think that reflects the inconsistent service being provided lately by Alpine Express that runs the service.”

Councilmember Beth Goldstone asked if outlying subdivisions like Skyland should be asked for a contribution. Herzog said the RTA contributes to the Late Night Taxi to cover the cost of serving the outlying subdivisions in the county.

“To put things in perspective, we collect less in sales tax from the late-night bars than it costs for that service,” said mayor Ian Billick. “Mountain Express doesn’t control the revenue side of the equation that comes through sales tax, so it makes sense for Crested Butte and Mt. Crested Butte to be involved in the Late Night Taxi discussion. For us, where does it fit into the priorities? Do we want to continue to subsidize the Late Night Taxi?”

“It used to be an affordable service and the bars in town raised the money to fund it but now we need the help from the towns,” said Knoll.

“It might be the time to think out of the box and consider a new way,” said Billick. “Maybe we start it at 8 p.m. and provide the last mile service since restaurant patrons could use it. I’m willing to try something new to break the paradigm. Make it a more pleasant last mile experience and perhaps that results in more people going out and we have more sales tax. Is there a reason to not do the fixed route service after a certain time?”

Herzog said in the winter, between the Mountain Express condo loops and FirstTracks, the transit agency basically provides last mile service to everyone in Mt. CB. He said the after-dinner buses between 9 and 9:30 are usually crowded and so are the last ones of the evening just before midnight. “So, using 15-passenger vans is probably less efficient and more expensive in that case,” he said.

Zemel suggested that service only be provided Thursday to Sunday to save money and instead of offering it 365 days a year, it be limited to 300 days with some possible additions for expected busy nights throughout the year.

“I have consternation with the numbers being seen, but as a former firefighter, I’m concerned with public safety,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd. “One drunk driving accident could be too much. I want to support the taxi but see it improved. As for the fares going up, an Uber in the city would be $30 or $40 so raising that could be part of the financial equation as well as getting the bars and restaurants to be more supportive financially.”

“I’d have a hard time increasing the subsidy to the Late Night Taxi if it means cutting other Mountain Express services,” said councilmember Jason MacMillan. “But safety is important. It’s a complicated issue.”

“I am hesitant to not have a Late Night Taxi at all,” said councilmember Gabi Prochaska. “It is a struggle for people if they don’t have an option to get back home or to their lodging. I agree perhaps outlying subdivisions could be approached for a contribution.”

“One option if safety is the major concern, is to close the bars earlier,” said Billick.

Knoll said he hasn’t considered that and hadn’t heard of other bars looking at that as an option.

Billick said the Crested Butte town council members wanted to support some version of the Late Night Taxi, and it was clear they also supported the use of FirstTracks in the winter but were less enthusiastic about FirstTracks in the summer given the ridership numbers.

“But I think based on this discussion, in future years we need to rethink creative ways for our mass transit to work,” Billick said.

Herzog said he plans to approach the Mt. Crested Butte council for a similar discussion and contribution request at their September 17 meeting.