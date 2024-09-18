Community Calendar Thursday, September 19–Wednesday, September 25

•Stories from the Garden exhibition runs at the Kinder Padon Gallery through October 10.

•Volunteers needed September 18-24 for the Gunnison Country Food pantry to install a solar system on their building

•Crested Butte Film Festival September 18-22 at the Center for the Arts.

THURSDAY 19

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Crack of Dawn Group topic discussion at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•10-11:30 a.m. CB Museum history walking tours (every Thursday).

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•5 p.m. Intermediate/advanced tennis mixer at the tennis courts across from the visitor center in Crested Butte. For more information contact Don Cook at 970-497-0123.

•6:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: 11 Step Meditation at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 p.m. Liar’s Night at Kochevar’s followed by live music by DJ Triple L.

•FRIDAY 20

•noon Open AA meeting: Readings from Living Sober at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon-2 p.m. Oh Be Joyful hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 625 Maroon Avenue. Contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071 for info.

•4-7 p.m. Live music by Strand Hill at Jose’s, Elevation Hotel.

•5-8 p.m. Live music by Sam Heart feat. Logan Wise at Zuni West Brewing, 235 Elcho Ave., CB South.

•6:30-9:30 p.m. Live music by the Goonies at the I Bar Ranch.

•7-8:15 p.m. Open AA Speaker Meeting in the Parish Hall at Queen of All Saints, 970-349-5711.

SATURDAY 21

Artumn Festival at the corner of 1st and Elk Avenue

•10:30 a.m.-noon St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•6-9 p.m. Live music by Chris Coady at Zuni West Brewing, 235 Elcho Ave., CB South.

•8-11 p.m. Live music by Tyler Hansen at the billy barr, Elevation Hotel.

SUNDAY 22

Artumn Festival at the corner of 1st and Elk Avenue

•9 a.m.-2 p.m. Crested Butte Farmers Market at the top of Elk Avenue.

•9 a.m.-2 p.m. Art Market at the top of Elk Avenue.

•5 p.m. with music, All Saints in the Mountains Episcopal Church, 403 Maroon Ave. (UCC), Crested Butte.

MONDAY 23

•1:30-3:30 p.m. Gunnison Valley Hospital hosts a Mountain Mamas meeting at 513 Main Street. For more information contact Kelsey Weaver at kweaver@gvh-colorado.org or 970-648-7071.

•5 p.m. Happy Hour with the Redline Gallery, with live music by Sam Heart.

•6:30-8:30 p.m. Open table tennis in Jerry’s Gym at the Crested Butte Town Hall.

•7-8 p.m. Cultivating Hope Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 3rd Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Conscious Caregivers Cancer Support Group, livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 1st Monday)

•7-8 p.m. Navigating Grief & Loss Bereavement Support Group, www.livingjourneys.org/calendar, free. (every 2nd Monday)

•7:30 p.m. Open AA meeting: Favorite Big Book Reading at Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

TUESDAY 24

•7:30 a.m. Open AA meeting: Mediation AA & Al-Anon at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•9 a.m. Socrates Café, a philosophical discussion group, at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535. (1st and 3rd Tuesdays)

•9 a.m.-noon Gunsight Bridge Day.

•10 a.m. Storytime at the Crested Butte Library, 970-349-6535.

•10-11:30 a.m. CB Museum history walking tours (every Tuesday).

•noon Closed AA meeting: Readings from Came to Believe at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•4-5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Garage is open for shopping and donations. 421A Sopris Avenue, stmarysgaragecb.org.

•4:30-6:30 p.m. Meet and Greet with Kathleen Curry at the Dilly Deli. 108 N. Main Street, Gunnison.

•5:30-7:30 p.m. Gunnison Valley Health and Gunnison County CSU Extension are partnering to host a screening of the film Legacy: Mental Health in Colorado’s Modern-Day Agriculture at the Western Colorado University movie theater.

WEDNESDAY 25

•7:30 a.m. Crested Butte Rotary’s weekly speaker series in the Matchstick Lounge at the Elevation Hotel, Mt. Crested Butte. (2nd and 4th Wednesdays)

•9 a.m.-noon Join the Land Trust for a hike to Long Lake at the parking lot on Washington Gulch Rd..

•11 a.m. Storytime at Red Mountain Park in CB South, 970-349-6535.

•noon Closed AA meeting: 12 Step & 12 Tradition Study at the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-5711.

•noon Yoga at the Garden at the pavilion wedding garden in Mt. Crested Butte (every Wednesday thru 9/25)

•2-3 p.m. Nicotine Anonymous for Young People meeting in the Young Life building next to Ace.

•6:30-7:30 p.m. Al-Anon Meeting for families and friends of alcoholics in the back room of the Union Congregational Church, 970-349-6482.

•7:00 p.m. Firebird Theatre’s Death House Jamboree at the LoBar by Secret Stash, 303 Elk Ave., Crested Butte. $15. firebirdcb.com/staged-readings/

•7:30 p.m. Adult pickup basketball at Jerry’s Gym at town hall.