Vinotok’s Burning of the Grump

In the Trial of the Grump, as the battle between
the primordial Earth Dragon and the technocratic Sir
Hapless the Knight wages on, it is decided a sacrifice must be made in order that the Green Man and the
Red Lady may live, and a luscious and abundant
future may prevail. It is decided through a “trial”
that the Grump will become that sacrifice and it is
paraded to the Fire Circle to be burned, and all the
community’s woes collectively transformed, to indeed make way for a brighter, and–as local legend
has it–snowier year ahead.