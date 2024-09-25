Vinotok’s Burning of the Grump

In the Trial of the Grump, as the battle between

the primordial Earth Dragon and the technocratic Sir 

Hapless the Knight wages on, it is decided a sacrifice must be made in order that the Green Man and the

Red Lady may live, and a luscious and abundant

future may prevail. It is decided through a “trial” 

that the Grump will become that sacrifice and it is

paraded to the Fire Circle to be burned, and all the 

community’s woes collectively transformed, to indeed make way for a brighter, and–as local legend

has it–snowier year ahead.

