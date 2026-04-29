GVH hosts first-ever “Spring into Wellness” event this Saturday

Gunnison Valley Health (GVH) invites the community to its inaugural Spring into Wellness event on Saturday, May 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the hospital. This free, family-friendly event brings together GVH providers, staff and more than 25 community partners for a dynamic morning of health education, preventative care, movement and community connection.

“What started with a simple goal of connecting our community to wellness in a fun way evolved to a really amazing community collaboration for this first-year event,” said Erica Rasmussen, director of marketing & communications.

With participation from over 15 GVH departments and 25 nonprofits and community partners, attendees can explore interactive booths, access wellness resources, enjoy free local food and take part in hands-on learning opportunities for all ages.

Movement and activities at the helipad:

The GVH helipad will serve as the event’s central hub for

movement and interactive experiences:

• 9 – 9:30 a.m.: Yoga with Sanctuary Somatics*

• 9:30 – 10 a.m.: Kids Yoga with Mindful Toolbox*

• 10 – 10:30 a.m.: Dance Party on the Helipad

• 10:45 – 11 a.m.: CPR Skills with GVH

• 11 – 11:30 a.m.: Pilates with Crux Pilates*

• 11:45 a.m. – 12 p.m.: CPR Skills with GVH

• 12 – 12:30 p.m.: Get Moving with CrossFit Gunnison

• 12:30 – 1 p.m.: Zumba con Rociosroomtobloom

*Free yoga mats will be given away to the first 20 participants at

the 9 a.m. Yoga, 9:30 a.m. Kids Yoga and 11 a.m. Pilates classes.

Family-friendly highlights also include an activity zone with giant games, art programming from the Gunnison Arts Center, activities from Trailhead Children’s Museum and a Touch-a-Truck experience with local vehicles.

Wellness discussions and education:

Throughout the morning, GVH providers and partners will lead short, engaging talks on important health topics:

• 9 a.m.: Men’s Preventative Health – Sam Elzay, PA-C, MSPH

• 9:15 a.m.: Heart Health – Dr. William Gattis, MD

• 9:30 a.m.: Women’s Preventative Care, Dr. Megan Tucker, DO

• 9:45 a.m.: Family Care – Dr. Kenneth Anderson, DO

• 10 a.m.: Skincare Prevention – Dr. Nickolaus Poulos, DO

• 10:15 a.m.: Skincare Q and A – Dr. Nickolaus Poulos, DO

• 10:30 – 11 a.m.: Meditation and Movement with Helen Sage

• 11:15 a.m.: Wellness in Sickness – Dr. Lor-Anne Gibbons, MD

• 11:30 a.m.: Get Better Sleep! – Jalene Szuba, NBHWC

• 11:45 a.m.: Community Lab Testing – Tina Wilson,

GVH Laboratory Director

• Noon – 1 p.m.: Get Back Into Nervous System Flow –

Sara Foster, PT, DPT, CFMT

Free health services and resources:

Attendees will also have access to:

• 20 free calcium score screenings (first-come, first-served)

• Community lab testing education

• Free children’s lead testing provided by CDPHE

• Bike fitting services

Free food while it lasts:

• 9 – 10:30 a.m.: Luna Bakery

• 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.: Local Churros

• 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Third Bowl Ice Cream

• 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.: CC’s Burgers

“This event is about making health approachable, engaging and fun for everyone in our community,” Rasmussen said. “We want our community to feel excited about wellness, whether that’s learning something new, trying a class or simply gathering together in the spirit of wellness!”

View the full schedule at: www.gunnisonvalleyhealth.org/spring.