Flauschink 2026

2026 Flauschink poems
By Sherrie VanDerVoort
Hello Flauschink Revelers, so great to see you,
We’re having a Ball…and hope you are too!
After this winter we deserve to cut loose
If not for our snowmakers, we’d have the blues…
It’s been 50 years since the winter of “UN”
A drought in a ski town is never much fun!
Regardless of weather, we’re flushing this season
And Springtime in the Rockies has no rhyme or reason
The polka band’s lively, they sure know their stuff…
Of Pete and his band mates, we can’t get enough!
Please come up King Alec! Please join him Queen Jen!
Let’s all give these two a hand (once again!)
They made every function, read books to kids too
Low-maintenance Royals who knew what to do
Their polka skills polished, their consorts supreme
But one year’s enough, if you know what I mean!
You both were wonderful, you reigned well indeed
Let’s take off those capes and then you’ll be freed!
The Queen
Now let’s reveal the new Queen of the Ball
A true C.B. Classic, a sweetheart to all
Our soon to be Royal brings joy to this town
Happy! Hard working! Her feet on the ground
This lady played softball, her skiing’s so smooth
Whatever she’s doing this gal finds her groove
She volunteers time for our youngsters, you see…
And commits many hours to our Rotary
Raised in Chicago, she moved to the Butte
She found her career (probably making a Loot!)
Our Queen has two kids…loves being a mom,
Enjoys her book club and playing Mahjong
This gal is quite fun, someone we admire
Who once was a singer in “The Caseys’ Choir”
Bluebird days make this blonde bombshell smile
When selling a house, she’ll go that extra mile!
So…have you guessed yet? Let’s bring her up now
It’s Queen Maggie Dethloff, oh HOLY COW!
The King
And now we must bring up a King for this gal
Our new King’s a live-wire, he’s everyone’s pal
He comes from back East and that is not all
A skier! A biker! He LIVES for softball
This guy is a traveler who loves the outdoors,
From Rocky Mountain highs to the ol’ Jersey shores
A hard-working fellow, he finds time to play
He works in the restaurants — sometimes all day
Resembling Prince Charming (or maybe it’s Ken!)
Our soon to be King is good to his friends
He schooled in Boston and earned his degree
We are so glad he’s here, between you and me!
This guy loves his bike — that’s about all I’ll say
Except that we’re happy he’s still here today!
With a big smile he serves pizza and beer
This chap won a title, Bartender of the Year
A volunteer DJ at KBUT
When on the air he becomes Luigi!
Up until now our lips have been sealed…
Let’s all give it up for King Pete Basile!