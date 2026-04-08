Flauschink 2026

2026 Flauschink poems

By Sherrie VanDerVoort

Hello Flauschink Revelers, so great to see you,

We’re having a Ball…and hope you are too!

After this winter we deserve to cut loose

If not for our snowmakers, we’d have the blues…

It’s been 50 years since the winter of “UN”

A drought in a ski town is never much fun!

Regardless of weather, we’re flushing this season

And Springtime in the Rockies has no rhyme or reason

The polka band’s lively, they sure know their stuff…

Of Pete and his band mates, we can’t get enough!

Please come up King Alec! Please join him Queen Jen!

Let’s all give these two a hand (once again!)

They made every function, read books to kids too

Low-maintenance Royals who knew what to do

Their polka skills polished, their consorts supreme

But one year’s enough, if you know what I mean!

You both were wonderful, you reigned well indeed

Let’s take off those capes and then you’ll be freed!

The Queen

Now let’s reveal the new Queen of the Ball

A true C.B. Classic, a sweetheart to all

Our soon to be Royal brings joy to this town

Happy! Hard working! Her feet on the ground

This lady played softball, her skiing’s so smooth

Whatever she’s doing this gal finds her groove

She volunteers time for our youngsters, you see…

And commits many hours to our Rotary

Raised in Chicago, she moved to the Butte

She found her career (probably making a Loot!)

Our Queen has two kids…loves being a mom,

Enjoys her book club and playing Mahjong

This gal is quite fun, someone we admire

Who once was a singer in “The Caseys’ Choir”

Bluebird days make this blonde bombshell smile

When selling a house, she’ll go that extra mile!

So…have you guessed yet? Let’s bring her up now

It’s Queen Maggie Dethloff, oh HOLY COW!

The King

And now we must bring up a King for this gal

Our new King’s a live-wire, he’s everyone’s pal

He comes from back East and that is not all

A skier! A biker! He LIVES for softball

This guy is a traveler who loves the outdoors,

From Rocky Mountain highs to the ol’ Jersey shores

A hard-working fellow, he finds time to play

He works in the restaurants — sometimes all day

Resembling Prince Charming (or maybe it’s Ken!)

Our soon to be King is good to his friends

He schooled in Boston and earned his degree

We are so glad he’s here, between you and me!

This guy loves his bike — that’s about all I’ll say

Except that we’re happy he’s still here today!

With a big smile he serves pizza and beer

This chap won a title, Bartender of the Year

A volunteer DJ at KBUT

When on the air he becomes Luigi!

Up until now our lips have been sealed…

Let’s all give it up for King Pete Basile!