A look at the ballot

I see Wolf Creek got more than two feet of fresh in that last storm and is now open for its 85th season. Impressive.

I see that everyone can’t help but see that the new fire station along Gothic Road is not small—as expected. But wow.

Have you seen the comet?

I see the light at the end of the election tunnel as we close in on the finale of the 2024 election cycle. Thank gawd!

Let’s take a look at election recommendations for the races you might see on your ballot…

County Commissioner races

This year’s race for two of the three seats on the board of county commissioners has been relatively mellow. Incumbent Democrats Jonathan Houck and Liz Smith are being challenged by Republicans Steve Bathje and Lisa Henry. I don’t normally view the candidates in the commissioner’s race through a political party lens. Through the recent decades, county voters have elected conservative Democrats and liberal(ish) Republicans. Overall, Gunnison County certainly swings left politically but citizens normally vote for the most moderate candidates espousing moderate views. As a result, a respectful but pointed race emerges and this year was no exception.

Houck, Bathje, Smith and Henry clearly delineated opposing positions over important issues but they did so respectfully without the national BS of name calling or pushing deliberate misinformation. One of my favorite moments in the Crested Butte News/KBUT candidates forum came near the end when after an hour-and-a-half of debate Houck and Bathje shook hands as neighbors more than opponents after asking each other a political question.

Bathje and Henry this year have hit the theme that not only is it time for change but that the county needs to help make it more affordable to live here. While cost of living in the valley is a Main Street concern, the challengers haven’t presented exactly how they would accomplish lowering the price of eggs as a county commissioner. That magic wand is not hidden somewhere in the courthouse.

Houck and Smith are actually instituting a tangible direction reflecting the primary desires of the constituents given our county’s growth situation. It seems two of the most pressing issues are helping workers find places to live that they can afford near their jobs, and protecting our public lands policy that continues to lay the golden egg for our economy and health, both physical and mental.

While Bathje and Henry would pull away from the Whetstone workforce housing project if elected, Houck and Smith recently voted to move forward full throttle with the development. While I certainly don’t agree with some of the details included in the project, it is a huge move to address one of the major detriments this growing resort community is facing. It will provide roofs for workers across a broad spectrum of income levels to hopefully be secure in their housing near their jobs in the North Valley. Given not just our situation but seeing similar circumstances across the Rocky Mountain west, government must take an active role to help supply workforce housing. That is just an unfortunate reality. Houck and Smith realize the situation and have stepped up to concretely do something.

Public lands management is another priority for people in the county and the recent introduction of the GORP (Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection) Act in the US Senate by Michael Bennet is a great example of how collaboration and compromise meld to get things done in Gunnison County. Unfortunately, at the forum both Bathje and Henry used stereotypical right wing talking points that such an effort was a “land grab” sprung out of nowhere on the citizens of the county and the country. It is anything but and is in fact one of the finest examples of how stakeholders with opposing interests can come together and work stuff out in a respectful manner. It is a hallmark of how we do successful business in Gunnison County. Those comments were disappointing and unfortunately showed me that the challengers hoping to sit in the highest elected office in Gunnison County weren’t up to speed on a major issue that impacts all of us.

I respect anyone throwing their hat in the ring for any election. Bathje and Henry should be applauded for stepping up. But their inexperience at a high political decision-making level comes through.

Houck has certainly been an active and engaged commissioner who isn’t afraid to take positions or debate the issues. He and I don’t always agree but I respect and appreciate his passion for the position. After being appointed to replace a commissioner that stepped down and winning her first race in 2020, Smith is still learning the job, but she has shown she wants to embrace the policy elements that come with county legislation.

Houck still has the drive needed to make a difference and he deserves another term in office. If elected, it will be interesting to see how Smith evolves over the next four years in the commissioner seat. While appreciating Bathje and Henry for stepping up, Houck and Smith deserve your checkmark on the ballot.

Library issue 6A

As for the proposed Gunnison County Library ask for a property tax hike to increase services at both ends of the valley and build a new facility in CB South — my friend and library district executive director Drew Brookhart explains what he calls the “good luck story” of getting this on the November ballot in a Q-and-A segment on page 9. I say, good luck on that one. I will likely vote for 6A but I’m feeling like I might be the only one of my friends who will.

Libraries are one of a community’s finest amenities. This county is blessed with a dynamic library operation. It’s not just the access to books but the programs, events, activities, electronic content and outreach to all members of the community that make it special. There are few things better in a community than a good library. We have good libraries.

But as a discussion unfolded Monday at the CB town council meeting over how to pay for roads, the phrase associated with a potential mill levy increase for streets resonated — our friends and neighbors are feeling like they are experiencing, “death by a thousand cuts.” Ouch. People right now are feeling the pain of a big property tax bill that came with the new fire hall, the school expansion and higher property valuations in general. It costs a lot to live in paradise and more taxes don’t ease that reality.

Now, I will argue that in a quickly changing community where not everyone can go eat at the high-end Elk Avenue restaurants or where a ticketed musical event is increasingly out of reach for a family, a library provides a magical refuge. It is a place for everyone to walk through the doors for free (property tax not included) and take a ride on whatever experience they choose through a book, in a safe spot that welcomes rich and poor equally. I will check the yes box to bump my taxes about another $85 a year but will be surprised if this one gets over the finish line.

Mt. CB council

Up in Mt. CB, there is an actual election for the first time in like 350 years. Congrats! The only quick reminder might be to not vote for Dwayne Lehnertz since a couple weeks ago he indicated the only reason he was running was to make sure there was an election. And there is — with or without Dwayne. The fact he stiffed the paper and the Mt. CB voters last week by not even bothering to answer questions put to the candidates seemed to confirm he has no interest in actually serving on council…so I’ll go with Dwayne’s world and recommend you not vote for Dwayne.

The other five candidates all seem reasonable choices who hang out at A Bar Above. Nicholas Kempin deserves the extra bump since he brings history and dedication to the council position and there will be real turnover up there. I will say I don’t understand Kempin’s adamant opposition to virtual councilmember participation.

That question was meant to judge common sense in the 2024 world reality…and Zoom is a nice, convenient part of that reality. It’s not to be used exclusively but as a productive, modern tool. As fellow Mt. CB councilmember Roman Kolodziej has stated, Zoom works and it might help attract more participation in small town government. Nicholas didn’t exactly ace that particular common sense question, but he deserves a seat at the council table.

There you have the long of it. Look at all the state propositions and amendments and vote ‘yes’ if they have letters in their title. Amendments G, H, I, J, and K along with Propositions JJ and KK are all worthy of an affirmative vote. So is Kathleen Curry for the Colorado House and Cole Buerger for state senate.

And help your local county clerk and election officials by getting your ballot back early. Put them in the mail this week, drop them in one of the many drop-boxes at both ends of the valley or stop by and vote in person before 7 o’clock on November 5. The sooner you get your ballot in, the sooner it gets counted.

I can see the end of the tunnel, so let’s end this thing!

—Mark Reaman