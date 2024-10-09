BOCC Candidate Q&A: Meet the candidates

Over the next month, the Crested Butte News is featuring a Q&A series with the Mt. Crested Butte town council and Gunnison County commissioner candidates running in this November election.

This week, we’ll focus on the four candidates running for two open commissioner seats in Gunnison County. Next week, we’ll hear again from the candidates for Mt. Crested Butte town council. Each group will have two opportunities to answer our questions and share their positions.

The CB News is hosting a Candidates Forum with the county commissioner candidates on Thursday, October 10 at 6 p.m. at the Center for the Arts. Come and directly ask those who want to represent you at the county level where they stand on various issues.

Ballots will be mailed out October 11.

Here’s what the BOCC candidates had to say:

Jonathan Houck

Why are you running for county commissioner, and what experience/qualifications do you bring to the position?

For 12 years I have served the people of Gunnison County as commissioner and still have the drive, energy and commitment to continue. Over the 3 terms I have served, I have shown the leadership and skill to advance the peoples’ priorities and get things done. From housing to ranching & water to public lands and providing services I have led with honesty and integrity. As a Western grad, former teacher, former Gunnison mayor & council member to my extensive leadership on boards and commissions I am the most experienced commissioner candidate on the ballot.

How do you think the county’s Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) is doing at balancing sustainable tourism/economic development and newer initiatives like affordable housing and childcare? Is the balance right or should it be shifted in one direction or another?

Under my leadership and work with my fellow commissioners over the years we have completely overhauled TAPP. The ability to even use TAPP funds for housing/childcare was the result of successful statewide legislation that I helped bring forward from right here in Gunnison County. As the LMD board we have reconfigured the spending and are directing more dollars to supporting the workforce and economic development. It is important that we continue targeted marketing to continue the ability to attract the visitors that share our values. We have seen a reduction in visitors while revenues continue to grow for our local businesses and lodging. In 2024 we allocated 28% of the LMD revenues to affordable housing. In 2025 only 57% of the proposed TAPP budget is directed at marketing, 33% to economic development and 5% each to STOR and general operations.

Without necessarily addressing any one project or housing issue, what do you think is the role of local government in creating, maintaining and even preserving/advocating for affordable housing for locals?

Let me be perfectly clear, Gunnison County should be and is a leader in addressing all aspects of our housing issues. Full Stop. Housing touches every part of this county and every sector—service workers, ranchers, students, governmental workers, teachers, young & old, locals and newcomers. The community has made it very clear that they want us working on addressing these issues. As your commissioner, I have worked with our team to bring forward and deliver projects that are making a dent in the deficit we face. Paintbrush was a public/private partnership, Sawtooth harnessed and directed one-time federal Covid dollars to build a rental neighborhood that houses folks and then can put revenues back into affordable housing projects. Whetstone is an ambitious and needed housing solution in the north valley.

None of these projects will make everyone happy, but leadership is putting forth solutions that are well thought out, viable, financially sound and inspire more investment and action by both other governments and the private sector. Leadership is knowing how to use public input and ideas to better a project while at the same time not drowning in the criticism and NIMBYism that is not interested in solving issues but just wants to slow, delay and stop action. Leadership is taking action to support and meet the needs of the workforce in this county. I am committed to new housing, preserving existing housing and forging new and innovative collaborative approaches to support housing for all. My experience and proven leadership on housing has brought millions of dollars to housing projects and has created over 120 units of new housing and has helped preserve existing housing as well.

Favorite place to recreate in the county? Favorite place to hang out after hours?

After 32 years of exploring, I have lots of favorite places. I love mountain biking around CB, Hartman Rocks and Signal Peak. I have been exploring south and east of Gunnison on my gravel bike and some of my favorite fly fishing is down that way too. Backpacking in the Cimarron Country, ski touring in the West Elks and peak hikes above Taylor Park rank high too. After hours I like a good tailgate hang at the trailhead, backyard campfires, Teo burritos or deck time at The Dive.

Steve Bathje

Why are you running for county commissioner, and what experience/qualifications do you bring to the position?

I am running for County commissioner because it’s time for a change, all that I have seen for the last several years is increase in taxes and less results for our businesses. It is time someone stood up and looks out for the businesses and people. It takes one person to stand up and be willing to run for commissioner. I have sat on other boards like the MetRec District and was instrumental into creating the new Mission statement to be a full recreation board. The Gunnison Sportsmen’s Association for over 30 years. I am a small business owner and have lived in the Gunnison Community since 1977.

I’ve seen many changes in the Gunnison County, I can remember when CB South was nothing but the cabin that they used to film Snow Beast in. When Crested Butte was this quaint little sleepy town that was fun to visit. I lived through the mines highs and low when they pulled out and almost destroyed the towns. But through it all the one thing that always kept things going were the people and the love for the towns.

How do you think the county’s Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) is doing at balancing sustainable tourism/economic development and newer initiatives like affordable housing and childcare? Is the balance right or should it be shifted in one direction or another?

The only job that I see that the TAPP has is to promote tourism. And there are a lot of other areas that can be promoted that they are missing out on. There is a lot more to it than what they are promoting.

Yes, tourism is decreasing and why is that? Is it the cost associated with it? Or other things and places that families are going to or doing now? Are we priced out of the market? Are we welcoming tourists into our community or just looking at them as dollar signs and how much more can we take from them.

As for the other issues I will need to follow up on their mission statement and see what they are designed to do.

Without necessarily addressing any one project or housing issue, what do you think is the role of local government in creating, maintaining and even preserving/advocating for affordable housing for locals?

I am a firm believer that government should not compete with the private sector and build housing. But we should work with and help and make it easier and less expensive for the builders to building housing. There is a HUGE difference between affordable, subsidized, housing and obtaining housing. I plan on changing this issue. But remember that I can only do it within the county, and not within the cities. With some hard work and common sense, we as a community can all work together and find a solution to help.

Favorite place to recreate in the county? Favorite place to hang out after hours?

Growing up in Gunnison was a great time to explore the Gunnison country. Whether it was fishing or hunting or 4 wheeling, riding motorcycles or just plain hiking to the higher lakes there was always something to enjoy, and more that I really want to enjoy too.

When one owns a business there is not a set hour as those of you that have a small business there isn’t a set 9 to 5 40 hours, it’s more like 6 or 7 days working to make ends meet, I know the struggles. So after a long day at the shop of 10 or 12 hours I like to just be at home and relax and maybe watch a movie or a game. You will also see me out at the Gunnison Sportsmen’s working and enjoying the range like so many others do too.

Lisa Henry

Why are you running for county commissioner, and what experience/qualifications do you bring to the position?

I am running for the position of County Commissioner because I believe we need a change and a fresh perspective from someone who has been in the valley for over 39 years. My husband, a Gunnison native, and I also raised our children here. They have moved on to other opportunities because they can’t afford to live here. Sadly, we also have friends that are selling their businesses and or property and moving. I have worked in this valley as a manager for many years being in charge of working within a budget, labor constraints, scheduling conflicts and what I know is I have always shown up and worked until the job was done no matter how hard the job or how long it took. Being a problem solver is one of my greatest strengths.

How do you think the county’s Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) is doing at balancing sustainable tourism/economic development and newer initiatives like affordable housing and childcare? Is the balance right or should it be shifted in one direction or another?

Working on Main Street I would say this year tourism has been pretty dismal and we never saw anyone out and about asking how things were. I know a business that just shut its doors that had significant reduction in revenue this last June compared to the previous year and we should have been out promoting how great our summers are and to come see the Reservoir, enjoy our great outdoors and that we were still open despite the challenges of the bridge.

Without necessarily addressing any one project or housing issue, what do you think is the role of local government in creating, maintaining and even preserving/advocating for affordable housing for locals?

At what point do we stop calling it affordable when what you hear from those looking to rent or buy in this valley, that it’s not an affordable or realistic situation. While I realize that there is no easy answer to what many would call a crisis situation, I do not believe that the County should be in the real estate business, but should come alongside the private sector with common sense solutions, making it attractive to offer attainable housing inside of developments. Pride in ownership, a sense of community and smart growth.

Favorite place to recreate in the county? Favorite place to hang out after hours?

I don’t get the opportunity to get out and recreate in the county as much as I would like. We do enjoy the Cimarron Valley with our dog Tori. Since I work in the restaurant industry I am the after hours and I enjoy ending the day and heading home.

Liz Smith

Why are you running for county commissioner, and what experience/qualifications do you bring to the position?

I’m running for reelection as Gunnison County Commissioner for District 1 to continue advocating for issues that matter the most to people in our community.

In my first term in office, I have prioritized resources and policies to address workforce housing, early childhood education, child welfare, climate change, environmental protections, opioid and substance use disorders, and making our community more welcoming for all residents.

These things matter to me because they are personal. As a mom, I understand the cost and lack of access to childcare. As an outdoor enthusiast, I know how important it is to protect our natural treasures. As someone who experienced housing and food insecurity as a child, I will never stop advocating for progress on these issues.

How do you think the county’s Tourism and Prosperity Partnership (TAPP) is doing at balancing sustainable tourism/economic development and newer initiatives like affordable housing and childcare? Is the balance right or should it be shifted in one direction or another?

For clarification, revenue generated by the 4% Local Marketing District tax on lodging is managed by the Local Marketing District Board, which includes the BOCC and a representative from Western Colorado University and CBMR. The LMD board’s contract with TAPP is limited to marketing and economic development.

My own philosophy for using LMD revenues for expanded allowable uses like housing and childcare is: 1) when investments in areas like housing or childcare are made, they should be leveraged for maximum impact; and 2) it’s important to continue investing in the marketing that keeps the LMD revenue stream healthy, which is why our ballot question to voters in 2022 to expand allowable uses of LMD funds for things like housing or childcare limited those uses to a maximum of 40% of what is collected.

For 2024, the LMD board allocated $1 million of LMD revenues to the Sawtooth workforce housing project to complement the capital investments the County had made from more than $8 million in ARPA funding. The result was a capital stack that allowed us to keep rents significantly lower for renters while generating a renewable source of revenue once the debt service is paid off – more than $500k/year – that can be reinvested into community issues like housing. This is a pretty good investment.

TAPP’s proposed 2025 budget accounts for signs of slowdown in tourism. Fewer people have been visiting Colorado in 2024, and while Gunnison County’s LMD revenues are steady, it’s because of higher lodging prices. TAPP’s marketing plans for next year include growing south-valley visitation by welcoming more gravel-bikers to the area, which is appropriate to sustain LMD revenues and our local economy.

Without necessarily addressing any one project or housing issue, what do you think is the role of local government in creating, maintaining and even preserving/advocating for affordable housing for locals?

It’s a well-known fact that housing has become increasingly unaffordable for locals across the state. There are many challenges that can make it difficult for people to live in a place like Gunnison County, but housing is by far the most frequently referenced when I talk with people. Housing is essential to basic health and human safety, and when people don’t have the ability to access safe or secure housing, the effects ripple through every part of our community.

The most recent iteration of the Gunnison County Strategic Plan commits to facilitating nearly 400 units of essential housing by the end of 2030, and I strongly support this goal.

For the past three years, I have also collaborated with legislators in the general assembly and local mobile home park residents to find ways to preserve affordable housing. I’m proud that this work has made it more difficult to displace homeowners from mobile home parks by requiring fair market value compensation from landlords if they are forced to leave. Residents in parks like Country Meadows now have a longer timeline to organize and submit an offer to purchase a park as a resident-owned community.

The housing crisis has no single savior or silver bullet, and there are opportunities to address multiple challenges at once. Following the LMD question for investments in areas like childcare, I’d love to see small grant programs that could lower barriers for in-home business opportunities like childcare that make it easier for people to afford housing, or contemplate how new development can combine deed-restricted housing with units that meet the licensing requirements for in-home early childhood education.

Favorite place to recreate in the county? Favorite place to hang out after hours?

Signal Peak area is my go-to for trail runs. I also enjoy heading up to the West Elks to forage mushrooms or hike.

As for hangouts, I prefer the before-hours tables at Double Shot or Tributary in Gunnison. After hours is a tougher sell for me these days, but I occasionally enjoy an evening at High Alpine or 1880.