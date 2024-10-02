County commissioner candidate’s forum October 10 in Crested Butte

Come ask questions at the Center

By Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte News and KBUT will be co-sponsoring a candidate’s forum for the four people running for Gunnison County commissioner. Incumbents Jonathan Houck and Liz Smith are running to retain their seats in districts 2 and 1. Steve Bathje is challenging Houck in district 2 while Lisa Henry has tossed her hat in the ring to run against Smith.

The forum will be held at the Crested Butte center for the Arts and be broadcast by KBUT. Moderated by Denis B. Hall, the forum will rely primarily on questions from audience members. It is a chance for constituents to directly ask questions of those seeking to represent them at the highest county level of elected office.

The forum will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening, October 10 and is expected to last about an hour-and-a-half. If you have a question but can’t make it, send it to editorial@crestedbuttenews.com.

Party on!