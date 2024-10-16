Hidden River Recipes

By Mel Miller

Pumpkin Spice Latte Bread

Holy leaves! It’s a magical time in the valley with golds and oranges lighting up our mountains. The trails are yellow brick roads leading to great adventures and home to the first fires of fall. Since it is almost legitimately sweater weather (I try to wear mine year-round) I thought I would make something a little harvest and a little bit comfort food. The pumpkin hits the October mark, Kahlua gives just a kick of latte and the whole wheat flour makes it all satisfy. Starbucks shmarbucks.

I baked this for a couple of friends, and one had the genius idea of melting a little brie on top. YUM! This snacking bread can be done alone or with whatever treasure you see fit to put on top. The ingredients list looks long but it is easy-peasy. I hope it gets you through your ride or hike and right back home to savor these spectacular moments of fall and first snows.

INGREDIENTS

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

¼ to ½ cup Kahlua (or use water or Big B’s apple cider)

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 can of pumpkin (15 oz can)

4 eggs

½ cup olive or other oil (such as canola)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1¾ cups light brown sugar

1½ teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare a 9-inch loaf pan or 4 mini loafs with pam or parchment. Heat oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the center.

Combine Kahlua, vanilla and a little water until you have ⅔ cup of liquid. In a medium bowl, whisk together the liquid, pumpkin purée, eggs and oil. Melt the stick of butter and then scrape into the pumpkin mixture.

In another large bowl, whisk together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, brown sugar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg. Pour liquid ingredients into dry ingredients and stir to combine.

Pour batter into prepped loaf pan or mini pans. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool the bread completely before removing from pan and cutting.