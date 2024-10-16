Larkspur infill project proposes six new residential lots

Planning commission approves; county commissioners to consider next

By Katherine Nettles

New homesites within the Larkspur Subdivision alongside Brush Creek Road look likely for development on a parcel of land where there was once a recreational facility planned but never developed. During the September 19 Gunnison County planning commission meeting, the planning commission held a joint public hearing with Gunnison County commissioners on a minor impact project application for a subdivision within Larkspur. Following an uneventful public hearing, the planning commission gave a nod to the project and it will now move to the county commissioners for final approval.

Jacob With, an attorney with local law firm Law of the Rockies, attended the meeting representing the applicant, Terraplen Subdivision.

With gave an overview of the proposal which is an infill project within the subdivision. Terraplen proposes subdividing Lot R1 into six lots ranging from .28 acres to .37 acres with a .86 acre to remain as open space, as required by county land use resolution standards of maintaining a minimum of 30% be set aside for that purpose. With reviewed that many of the project’s details had already been vetted and approved by a vote through the homeowner’s association (HOA).

According to the Gunnison County planning department staff memo, the lot was previously platted with the intent of constructing a recreational facility. The lot has remained vacant and undeveloped since the plat was approved, and in April 2024 the HOA requested approval from county commissioners to amend the covenants to change the permitted use of Lot R1 to allow for future subdivision. Commissioners had approved of the change.

The project would require no additional roads.

The planning commission had previously held two work sessions with the applicant in July, and commission members said they felt comfortable with their knowledge of the proposal and previous presentations. There was no public comment at the meeting, and county commissioners had no questions either. The public hearing was closed, and the planning commission voted unanimously to recommend the application to county commissioners for approval. It will come before county commissioners at a future meeting.