Early results in Gunnison County are in and…

by Mark Reaman

The initial voter results for Gunnison County are in with 73% of the 12,897 ballots sent out counted.

For County Commissioner in District 1, Liz Smith is leading Lisa Henry 5,709 votes to 3,294. In District 2, Jonathan Houck is leading Steve Bathje 5,640 to 3,414.

At the Mt. Crested Butte town council race where the top four vote getters will land on council, Valeda Scribner has tallied 321 votes, Nicholas Kempin has 312, Bobbie Sferra has 268 votes and Bruce Nation has garnered 228. Peter Esselstyn is in fifth place with 211 and Dwayne Lehnertz is last with 90 votes.

The town of Mt. Crested Butte Ballot Issue 2A is passing 69% to 31%.

The Gunnison County Library District Ballot Issue 6A that would expand library services in the district, including the construction of a new facility in CB South, is failing in early voting with 5,309 ‘no’ votes and 3,718 ‘yes’ votes, a 59% to 41% margin.

Other interesting numbers in the county results have local voters supporting Kamala Harris over Donald Trump 63% to 33%. In the Third Congressional District, Gunnison County voters prefer Adam Frisch 64% to 33%. State Senate candidate Cole Buerger is the local favorite over Marc Catlin 62% to 37% while Kathleen Curry is winning big in the county over Larry Suckla 69% to 30%.

We will continue to update results later tonight and Wednesday morning as they are posted.