Grazing the Tomichi

Bears Under the Lights

By Polly Oberosler

Around 30 years ago, I somehow became privy to an enlightening show during the holidays. The theatre? Tomichi Tire, Towing and Auto Repair. The owner, Ralph Kwiatkoski with his wife Deb Phelps had arranged dozens and dozens of stuffed bears all around the front office of the business and kept it open late into the evening for all to see the display. Today, the collection totals 260 bears.

That magical night at Ralph’s shop office, the display shown bright. All colors, sizes, and looks of wisdom you could almost hear them speak with advice. It was astounding, as was Ralph’s smile as he talked of the bears. The collection, although started by Deb, was theirs together, her collection and his pride at bringing smiles to many faces who chanced upon the show. They transformed that old shop into a wonderland.

The scene was something I will never forget as long as my mind and body remain intact. I too have my little stuffed bear Sleepy whom I have written about in this column and in my book The Lowdown from the High Up. When I talked to Deb about that slice of time, she accessed each of them and “spoke,” not in so many words, but of love, security and wisdom. I fully understood. Smudged a bit by life, my Sleepy bear was my comrade, my guiding light and frankly I took on that bear’s spirit of understanding. How could he or I be any other way as I spoke to him often.

It seems Deb feels the same way about the bears, one with a bowtie looking so regal and another with a smug look as life passes it by, yet knowingly it understands it is simply a stuffed bear. But oh, the colors, the smiles that they bring and the little hearts they console.

The display was incredible at that old garage office way back when, the walls shouted hope and love, pride and teddy bears with souls alive. They seem to announce to the world that they were loved and knew how to love, but in a respectful way. What a surprise it was to my husband and I as we took it all in. We were mesmerized.

I asked Deb where the bears came from and she told me from dozens of places, like Walmart and boutiques to craft shows and online at the North American Bear Company. Some bears there were dressed to look like famous people. Mostly she picked bears that spoke to her, the unique ones similar to my Sleepy bear. If it swells your heart, it is a language like no other.

Stuffed bears came originally in the early 20th century as “Teddy’s Bears” named for Teddy Roosevelt, the U.S. President. Apparently on a hunting trip he refused to shoot a bear and that caught the attention of the press of course and it was a worldwide story. It also caught the attention of Morris Michtom and Richard Steiff who made the prototype of Teddy’s Bears and sold them to many folks then and the idea is still selling now. Teddy Roosevelt was a popular president and father of many of our public lands today.

The Teddy Bears as they were later called, came to be a remedy for preventing nightmares in young children. My bear Sleepy was my go-to guy as a child. I ran ideas by him, including running away from home, which of course he talked me out of. I unpacked my bag and sat with him knowing he understood both sides of that coin. I slept soundly with him at my side.

Deb Phelps’ bears will soon comfort many children – she is downsizing, as we all must come to terms with as we age. The bears could be tossed away, but Deb would like to give them homes. It is a bittersweet moment for her, but she is a traveler and has explored much of the world and will continue to do that.

The bears are on display, not at the garage, but under the lights at the Gunnison Arts Center from now until mid-December. The display is absolutely not to be missed. It is heartwarming and peaceful with all the steady gazes each bear uniquely throws into the room. From my experience so long ago, the bears draw you to them in absolute wonder.

Deb’s hopes are that everyone around the valley gets a chance to see the display before they are all sold individually, the proceeds going to the Gunnison Arts Center. As was the jingle back when I first laid eyes on all of them, Deb Phelps and the late Ralph Kwiatkoski want to wish everyone of you a Beary Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.