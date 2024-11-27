JD Crichton named new CBMR vice president and general manager

Just in time for the start of the new winter season

By Kendra Walker

Last week, Vail Resorts and Crested Butte Mountain Resort announced the selection of CBMR’s new vice president and general manager, JD Crichton. Crichton will step into his new role on December 9.

Crichton comes from his director and general manager role at Wildcat Mountain Resort in New Hampshire, but he has roots in Crested Butte, where he first started his career in 1998 as a bellman and more recently served as CBMR’s director of food and beverage from 2017 to 2021. Crichton previously served on many local boards, including with the Mt. Crested Butte Water and Sanitation District and the Mt. Crested Butte Town Center Community Association.

“I am thrilled to be returning to Crested Butte Mountain Resort as its new VP and GM,” Crichton said in Vail Resorts’ press release announcement. “I am honored to lead this team as we kick off the 2024/25 winter season, and I am excited to welcome guests back to one of the most special and unique places to ski and snowboard in North America. The resort and the community are close to my heart, and I am excited to reestablish old relationships and create new ones by listening and learning in this new capacity. Crested Butte is rooted in the unconventional, and I’m excited to lead this unique and special place into the future.”

Crichton has held various roles in the ski industry over his 25-year career at resorts in Maine, Colorado and New Hampshire. At Wildcat, he helped increase guest visitation and satisfaction scores and established lasting partnerships with community stakeholders, including Ski New Hampshire.

“JD returns to Crested Butte with resort leadership experience and a deeply rooted passion for the experiences ski resorts provide to guests and communities,” said the release. “His career in the ski industry began at Crested Butte in 1998, and in the nearly 25 years since, JD has had the opportunity to expand the scope of his leadership while working at four mountain resorts across Maine, New Hampshire and Colorado. His community-focused values have led him to establish lasting partnerships with the communities where he lives and works.”

Vail Resorts representatives said they are pleased with his energy and community-focused approach. “JD’s return to Crested Butte Mountain Resort as general manager is an exciting one, given his deep roots and passion for the resort and the community,” said Nadia Guerriero, SVP and COO of Vail Resorts’ Rocky Mountain Region. “His track record for elevating the guest experience and enhancing operational excellence, along with his previous tenure at the resort, will serve him well as he steps into this leadership role. Crested Butte is a special place in Colorado, and JD’s focus on fostering culture and community will ensure the resort’s uniqueness will flourish.”

Crichton will be spending his first few weeks reconnecting with the CBMR team and diving into his new role. His arrival is timely, with the start of the 2024/2025 winter season beginning earlier this week.

CBMR celebrated Opening Day on Wednesday with base area festivities and the opening of nearly 200 acres of terrain at the resort. Open terrain includes skiing and riding off the Red Lady, Peachtree and Teocalli lifts, and on Wednesday morning the mountain reported 31 inches total from this week’s storm and a 50-inch base depth.

“We are thrilled to kick off the 2024-25 season with the most opening day acreage in recent memory,” said director of mountain operations Steve Duke. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible teams, who have worked tirelessly to create a genuine mountain experience for our guests. We can’t wait to welcome you back to Crested Butte for another unforgettable season!”

“The snowmaking, lift maintenance and grooming teams have been hard at work to provide access to as much terrain as possible for our guests, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome guests back to the slopes,” said CBMR communications manager Katie Lyons. “The winter winds have delivered an abundance of natural snow and early season conditions are looking great.”

See you on the slopes!