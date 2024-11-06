Lightness and the bubble

Well, I guess we are going back. The question now is how far and how much.

The dispirited national liberal base likely envisions a future where aside from Bitcoin, the most solid economic move might be to open a burqa boutique inside a gas station in Oklahoma or Florida. Oh, and short sell the fluoride and vaccine markets.

As mentioned last week, I sort of understand how Donald got the W but we are in a blue Crested Butte bubble. Kamala received 63% of the vote in the county and I’d venture a guess more in Crested Butte. When someone said Tuesday night that the sun will come Wednesday and bring with it warming light no matter what happened in the election, that was true…but it came up behind grey skies and falling snow. Luckily in the bubble, snow is considered a blessing. So is the abundance of light we experience here in the valley.

For those afraid of the coming four years of an older, angrier, less constrained Donald, the last hope is that perhaps the US House flips to the Dems. After all, America was set up to be a divided government to reign in the extremes through a series of checks and balances. Donald’s extreme demonization of the other side feels out of character for this nation.

So, with this election over, we enter what the red half of the country sees as the light and for what the blue half of the country sees as the darkness for (at least) the next four years.

And here in the bubble, we can’t do anything to change it. So—circling back to our local issues, let’s stay on the topic of light… holiday lights. Almost every year I write some piece about the shortest days of the year that are now approaching and the harsh darkness of late November, December and early January. It can be emotionally taxing for many of our friends and neighbors.

I appreciate the human inspired lights of this season. The Christmas lights, the Hanukkah candles, the Kwanzaa lighting. Our household celebrates with a tree and a menorah. It helps. Every light in these long, dark days helps someone.

So, I’m just a bit bummed by the Crested Butte council’s reluctance last Monday to add to the holiday lights that glow in the darkest days of the year as a sign of optimism between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Local businesses stepped up last year to bring some holiday lights to Elk Avenue and a private tree. It drew hundreds of people. They have indicated they will do it again this year. Thank you.

It was noted at the Monday council meeting that Crested Butte looks like a scene out of a Christmas movie, and that is true. It is part of our charm for those living here and for those visiting from more mundane places. Holiday lights just add to a festive holiday character.

It seems some in the North Valley are hyper focused on only doing things that might benefit “locals” without encouraging one more visitor to the town. For me, I like the local/second homeowner/tourist trifecta combination. I love where we live. I also like residing in a town that attracts other people to provide different energy. I enjoy the amenities that come with a community that is viewed as a place worth spending vacation time. I like festive during the holidays.

And to the point that Crested Butte has a great dark sky — it does, and it is wonderful and unique and a blessing. And while the night sky is darker a mile up the Slate River or Washington Gulch, it’s pretty darn dark on Whiterock or Gothic Avenues as well.

So, while it didn’t crush my heart that the current town leaders rejected the idea of lighting up the resort town’s main business avenue, it sure wouldn’t seem that bad if they did. While most visitors would certainly like that festive experience, a lot of locals would too…especially as the days, and the CB perception of the national political scene, grows darker in these next few months.

Anyway, the idea that holiday lights are a topic worth debating in the local bubble— now, that’s a blessing. Now on to the next four years and pray the snow keeps coming…

—Mark Reaman