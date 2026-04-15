One of the best weeks of the year — but if you’re struggling…

Leaving a quiet office to take a quiet walk around a quiet town I was greeted by more than one person who, like me, stayed in Crested Butte during the annual spring school break with the observation: “Welcome to the best week of the year.”

While Tuesday brought a quick return to what late winter is supposed to be — chilly temps and heavy snow — the spring break week has been what it is supposed to be — a noticeable slow old-school vibe, a time to chat with those also walking the streets, seeing as many dogs as people wandering the neighborhoods, not passing many cars cruising the highway and having no problem finding a place to park on Elk Avenue.

With so many locals taking advantage of the school break to head to desert or beach sand this time of year, the town really does seem to have a feeling of super small town again. It’s nice. I really enjoy it.

But as anyone who has lived here any length of time understands, off-seasons in small mountain towns can also be difficult. It can be a time that heightens the tension on those having a hard time dealing with depression and loneliness. Our monthly Mountain Mindset column on page 8 explains some of those challenges. An excellent story in the Colorado Sun by Jason Blevins this week also shines a light on those difficulties experienced in places like ours.

It is not just a Crested Butte thing – it is a mountain resort thing. I’ve always said while this is paradise, it can also be hard, really hard. That is normal. With so many transient jobs, it is often hard to make lasting connections. When the party of the season suddenly ends, it can be a shock to the social system. There is the feeling that one shouldn’t be depressed in a postcard but in fact that is a common feeling when you might feel you aren’t meeting expectations of paradise. And while no one will argue we don’t need the moisture, a cold dreary day with snow squalls like Tuesday can be an extra punch to the gut for someone feeling down.

So, while many of us enjoy this super slow time in our small town, it can be super difficult for others. If you are one of those struggling, there are local support systems that can help. Probably the most well known in the valley is CB State of Mind. Don’t hesitate to go there if you are feeling the need. It’s okay to not be okay, especially in a small town that takes a step back in its pace during the spring break. The website is cbstateofmind.org. Don’t hesitate to use what is offered as part of the community, especially in these slower off-seasons.

—Mark Reaman