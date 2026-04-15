Unusually warm weather and low snow could help open passes earlier

But no guarantees on Kebler and Cottonwood…

By Mark Reaman

The warm spring weather at the end of winter this year could help get the two main mountain passes into and out of the valley open a bit earlier than normal. Gunnison County always tries to get both Kebler and Cottonwood passes open by Memorial Day weekend every year. Some years it is easier than others. This should be an easy year but it’s not just about the amount of snow that fell over the winter.

“We always set our sights on opening before the Memorial Day weekend. Even with the low snowpack, we still have our typical maintenance activities on Kebler Pass and the road up to Cottonwood Pass still has to be plowed open,” explained assistant county manager for public works Martin Schmidt. “With the rain and snow in the forecast for (this) week, it will set us back on work that otherwise could be accomplished. So, Mother Nature still controls the actual dates we will be able to open both passes.”

Given that, Schmidt said no potential dates have yet been set for an opening for either. “While there is a chance we could open them early, there are no early dates set for either pass,” he said. “We will let you know as soon as we are confident in any opening date.