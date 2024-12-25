CB’s Historic Preservation Plan to alter look of town

“Crested Butte will be more interesting in 25 to 50 years because of this work…”

By Mark Reaman

Described by Crested Butte councilmembers as a “sea change” that could unleash a wave of creativity that might possibly change the overall look of the town in a few decades, the town council approved the Historic Preservation Plan (HPP) at its December 16 meeting. It will in theory protect the architecture of both the town’s mining and early recreation periods, making it harder to tear down buildings designated historic, but also widening the design opportunities for properties outside of the two periods that can be approved in Crested Butte.

Under the umbrella of the Community Compass, the HPP development started a year ago and went through various iterations molded by a committee, the public, council and staff. The plan is meant to support the town’s National Historic District designation and preserve historic structures but allow for a range of styles and materials “that celebrate Crested Butte’s historic vernacular architecture and demonstrate environmental stewardship.” The idea is to broaden the potential look of future buildings, protect existing buildings from both the mining (1880-1952) and early ski resort era (1961-1984), but adhere to the current mass, scale and orientation of Crested Butte.

“The goal is to ensure the town’s architectural identity is a reflection of Crested Butte’s deep sense of community and evolution over time,” Crested Butte planner Jessie Earley told the council.

She said the mining Period of Significance (POS) will get smaller and be centered basically in the core of town. A new POS for buildings constructed between 1961 and 1984 will be formed. “That second Period of Significance will be salt and peppered throughout town,” Earley said.

She said of the 1,051 total properties in town, 372 of them would be properties in the local historic district boundary with a smaller buffer for the mining era/National Historic portion of town. One hundred-seventy-two properties have the potential to be part of the second POS representing early recreation (1961-1984). Further survey work will be done in 2025 to determine which properties are contributing to the district. This leaves 507 properties outside of both Periods of Significance but they would still have to conform to Crested Butte’s Standards and Guidelines for mass, scale and form. Under the HPP, buildings in the two POS will be harder to demolish under stricter demolition regulations, while those buildings outside the POS will have more opportunity to be updated.

“Ultimately outside of the two Periods of Significance, there will be more flexibility with design, style and materials for the remainder of town,” she said. “The HPP strategy focuses on balancing preservation with room for future creative architectural story telling.”

Councilmember Mallika Magner sat on the HPP subcommittee, and she credited the town staff with hard work and bringing in opposing views that found compromise in the plan. “This is a sea change really,” she said. “To look at town in a completely new way is amazing.”

“We are changing a lot with this plan,” concurred councilmember Beth Goldstone.

“I love where it has gotten,” echoed mayor Ian Billick. “Crested Butte has been a place of creativity while balancing its historic architecture. This has a nice balance. It values the past while allowing for creativity. I think Crested Butte will be more interesting in 25 to 50 years because of this work.”

“It is commendable how Jessie incorporated various inputs to end up with this amazing plan,” added councilmember Gabi Prochaska who also sat on the HPP subcommittee.

The consultant assisting the town, Stan Clauson, said the town staff was great to work with. “The plan brings Crested Butte into the league with other towns that honor both its mining and recreation history,” he said.

Earley said that in the second quarter of 2025 the town will start to survey the 172 properties mentioned as part of the early recreation Period of Significance. “Then after this in 2025, there will be updates to the zoning code and the Crested Butte Design Standards and Guidelines informed by the survey work being done,” she explained.

The five council members at the meeting approved adoption of the plan unanimously.