County assessor retiring in the new year

“It’s been an extreme honor”

By Katherine Nettles

After 18 years as the Gunnison County assessor, Kristy McFarland notified commissioners this week of her intent to retire effective January 13, 2025. As an elected official McFarland’s replacement will be appointed by commissioners through the next election in November 2026.

During the December 10 meeting, commissioners accepted her resignation and discussed the process of appointing her replacement in a timely manner. In a memo included in the meeting’s portfolio McFarland wrote, “I am extremely proud to have led the devoted women and men who work in the assessor’s office, and of the many accomplishments we achieved as a team.” She noted that the office is responsible for the appraisal of over 20,000 residential, commercial, vacant and agricultural properties unique to the county including the Marble quarry, coal mines and the ski area, and that all appraisals have passed every state audit. The valuation results are certified and relied upon by 36 Gunnison County taxing authorities.

“It has been an extreme honor that the voters elected me for five terms, four of them unopposed,” she wrote.

Commissioners thanked McFarland for her public service of so many years, and for the work she has done through a recession, a pandemic and many economic ups and downs with often thankless work.

“I’ve really enjoyed most of it,” she quipped. She said as she prepares for retirement, she is most proud of the team she has built around her and indicated there is interest in the position from qualified staff within her office, which all agreed is an auspicious sign. Commissioners consulted with county attorney Matthew Hoyt and the county will post the opening in the coming weeks.