HOLIDAY JETÉ:

December 18, 2024 70 Views

 Santa tried his hardest to audition with the Crested Butte School of Dance for the Nutcracker recital but just couldn’t make the cut. It was still a great performance and photos can be seen on page 38. Photo by Robby Lloyd

 

