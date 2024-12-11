Slow start for Paradise Park housing applications

Get your app in by end of this month

By Mark Reaman

As of this week just seven people have applied for the nine workforce rental housing units that should come online in Crested Butte’s Paradise Park and be ready for occupancy late this winter and into the spring. Applications were opened November 26 and will remain open until December 31 and these income-restricted rentals require local workforce participation. A lottery will be held in January and those selected could move in as early as this February or March.

“It has been little slow out of the gate, which is not surprising given that the application window opened on the holiday week,” said Crested Butte Housing director Erin Ganser. “We planned for a longer application window given that it is occurring over both Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the opening of the ski area, etc. We understand it is a busy time for workers in the valley.”

Ganser said the Gunnison Valley Regional Housing Authority is having some “technical difficulties sending out emails to people on their interest list,” so ads are being placed in the local newspapers and outreach has been extended to Gunnison Valley Health and Adaptive Sports to help spread the word about the “accessible” unit designed for people with disabilities.

The GVRHA lists of people interested in deed-restricted rental or ownership units in the valley contains hundreds of names.

“I’ve had an equal number of people saying the income limits are too high and too low. Not every project can serve everyone’s needs. The targeted rents and incomes respond to the Housing Needs Assessment, and it seems that we’re hitting down the middle of the fairway,” said Ganser. “The income limits are at 140% AMI (Area Median Income) due to state funding for water/sewer taps and water infrastructure. Rents average 90% AMI not including utilities.”

Under the housing regs, a single person has an income limit of $100,940 while a two-person household income limit is $115,360. Rent on a two-bedroom unit would be $1,855 per month. Rent for a one bedroom is $1,475 and a three-bedroom is going for $2,200 a month. Up to two pets, dogs or cats, would be permitted in the units.

The nine units are the latest phase of construction in Paradise Park. Constructed by High Mountain Concepts, the units came in ahead of schedule thus opening up the opportunity earlier than expected. Another five units are under construction.

Ganser said that while just seven official applications have been received, her office and the GVRHA has had inquiries from at least a dozen people indicating more forthcoming submittals.

Download applications from: www.crestedbutte-co.gov/workforcehousingprojects or pick them up at Town Hall.