Briefs: Mt. Crested Butte

By Kendra Walker

Gothic Road repair

According to town manager Carlos Velado, the Mt. Crested Butte Water and Sanitation District’s patch to Gothic Road did not hold up well. “They are in process of installing a better fix by placing concrete in the disturbed area of the road,” he said in December. “This was an emergency repair to a broken water line that happened out of season. The asphalt plant closes for the winter and thus they were not able to repair the road as they otherwise would have. This current fix is temporary and will need to be properly fixed once asphalt is available in the late spring/early summer.”

DDA appointment

The council appointed CBMR vice president and general manager JD Crichton to the Downtown Development Authority board. “Collaboration is so important,” he said. “Having sat on numerous boards in the valley I’m excited to rejoin a few as the stakeholder both for the town and the mountain and I look forward to working with everyone.”

E-bike rebates still available

AMI restricted e-bike rebates are still available. The town has issued 26 AMI restricted rebates for a total of $36,191 of the $50,000 received from the state. The town is also providing $25,000 of its own funding to the program. To meet the qualifications for this rebate, the applicant must be a full-time Mt. CB resident with a household income below 100% of AMI. The rebate is $1,500 per e-bike for 80% or less of AMI or $1,000 per e-bike for 81-100% of AMI.

Town clerk Tiffany O’Connell said that non-AMI restricted rebates are sold out, with the town issuing 28 rebates totaling $14,550 in 2024.