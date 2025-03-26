It’s not warm, it’s hot. Weird.

I’ll bet we’ll see some snowstorms in late April or May that will test people. That will be trying.

I would have won the bet that Trump toadies would quickly blame their seriously incompetent blunders using a teenage App like Signal and adding middle school emojis to communicate war details on Biden. Lame.

The whole political world, red and blue, is not that funny at the moment. That energy is spewing a dark pall around the world. Gloomy.

But we are in the Bubble at 9,000 feet in the Rocky Mountains and while for many these are uncertain and troubling times, we’ll try to stay lighthearted and joyful, and sometimes a little crusty. Can we be funny in our isolation?

Whether you like what’s happening or not, there is no denying we are in the middle of a real shift. Try to embrace the new normal, whatever it is. Figure out how to ride (and beat) that wave.

Enjoy the last days of another season…it appears it will be interesting.

—Mark Reaman