CB ready to start new Save As You Throw trash pricing program

But composting not getting traction…

By Mark Reaman

The Crested Butte town council is generally in support of starting a so-called “Save-As-You-Throw” (SAYT) waste initiative that could adjust the price of individual’s garbage service in town starting this fall. Councilmembers are less enthusiastic about having town move aggressively toward a community composting program that would cost more than the current $22,000 subsidy.

Extensive discussion over the trash and composting programs was held at the April 21 meeting and it was felt that adjusting monthly garbage pickup pricing based on the size of a trash bin could help reduce residents’ trash output. It was also concluded that the town’s composting program could use a boost given the relative lack of interest currently being shown as just 51 people in the North Valley are signed up for the drop-off composting service at the moment.

Council agreed to head toward a staff proposal to work with Waste Management and offer one of three bin sizes, 96 gallons, 64 gallons or 32 gallons. Waste Management currently provides just 96 gallon bins. Under the proposal the current monthly $28.97 charge for weekly garbage pick-up would shift depending on the bin size.

Under the staff’s “moderate bin conversion scenario” households using a 32-gallon bin would be charged $24.62. Those using a 64-gallon bin would be charged $27.23 while those that continue to use the larger, 96-gallon bin would see a monthly bill of $40.56.

Crested Butte sustainability coordinator Dannah Leeman Gore said based on “peer communities” shifting to such a conversion scenario results in about a 50% conversion rate away from the biggest bins and thus encourages waste diversion from landfills. Under the scenario, town would cover the contracted costs for trash service with Waste Management without having to subsidize any of the bins.

Councilmember John O’Neal‘s reaction was that the cost of a 96-gallon bin was going to be too high. “I think $40 is too much to charge,” he said. “It puts a burden on locals who need the large cans because of families or whatever. I don’t see the need to charge $40.”

“Once you start thinking about using less trash, it’s a simple process,” said councilmember Anna Fenerty.

“I think people who don’t need the big one will go to a smaller bin anyway,” O’Neal responded. “I never fill our trashcan up. I don’t want to penalize the bigger users and I think it will work if it’s voluntary.”

“People are motivated by cost savings,” countered Fenerty.

“The 96-gallon bin is large,” said mayor Ian Billick. “We’re a family of four and we rarely fill it. It’s big.”

“I’m all for the smaller bins being cheaper,” said councilmember Beth Goldstone. “The $40 compared to $28 isn’t bad. I have no qualms charging more for the 96 gallons.”

“We will have more concrete numbers and can adjust the pricing after it shakes out after a year or two,” said councilmember Kent Cowherd. “I’m okay charging the higher rate.”

“I’m good with the higher rates for the larger bins,” said Billick, who concluded a majority of the council was as well.

Composting a different garbage beast

Leeman Gore suggested that if people had an incentive to compost, that too would result in less trash going to the landfill. But the council was lukewarm about spending significantly more town funds on composting or forcing residents to buy into a community composting program. Under a similar “moderate bin conversion scenario involving both a SAYT program and composting opportunity, a 32-gallon bin would have a monthly charge of approximately $32, a 64-gallon bin would go up to about $38, while those using a 96-gallon bin would see a charge of about $58 a month. Estimating the same 50% conversion rate would occur, the town would be able to pay for both the SAYT and composting programs.

O’Neal said he wasn’t sure if the timing was right for a big town push on composting. “There are only about 40 or fewer residents in town using the drop-off program right now out of 1,100 accounts? That’s not many. Is it because it isn’t convenient? We don’t have the right infrastructure since the composting materials have to be transported over Monarch to Salida.”

“Would the timing be right if composting took place in town?” asked Fenerty.

“It would make a lot more sense to do it here,” said O’Neal. “I’m just not comfortable paying or asking people to pay for something I think less than half the people will do.”

Councilmember Gabi Prochaska asked staff how much of a town subsidy might be needed to attract the 250 residents signed up to participate in the current program so a municipal subsidy wouldn’t be needed. Participants currently pay $17 month for the service and the town contributes $22,000 a year to Elements Mountain Compost, the company running the program.

Cowherd said he was interested in that path as well.

“If only 40 people are doing it in town it is obviously not something people want.” Said councilmember Mallika Magner. “It’s available now. I’m with John.”

“The people I’ve talked to recently were open to using it,” said Fenerty. “At $17 they felt it was affordable. About the price of a muffin and a coffee. Most didn’t even know the program was in place. Sooner or later the move has to be made.”

“Do we need to publicize it more to generate more interest?” said Magner.

“We don’t need to offer it to the whole town. If having 250 paying clients on board is break even for Elements how do we subsidize that to get people to participate?” asked Prochaska.

Billick said he was not at all enthusiastic about town being involved with composting. “It’s not clear it has an important impact on climate. I haven’t heard compelling reasons to do it,” he said. “The cost is $150,000. That’s close to what one-mill of property tax would bring in for needed work on roads and alleys and we had a long discussion about how that could be too much for people living in town. We’re sending mixed messages. I also see this as a very regressive tax, hitting everybody the same, including those in affordable housing. I’m open to being convinced but I’m not seeing it have a meaningful impact. I’d like to see the Save As Your Throw program work well.”

“The composting service helps people using Save As Your Throw reduce their trash volume,” said Prochaska.

O’Neal emphasized the desire to see town make a “splash” to get the word out and generate interest in composting by residents. “I’d like to see it eventually be a curbside service,” he said. “But that’s not close right now.”

Council did agree to continue with the annual $22,000 subsidy through the end of 2025 for composting. They will then relook at the program during the budget cycle. The hope is to begin the SAYT program with the new bin charges by October 1.